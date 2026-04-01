By IMOGEN GARFINKEL

April 2, 2026

The United States will ‘reexamine’ its relationship with NATO once the Iran war has ended, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned.

It comes after US President Donald Trump appeared to wash his hands with reopening the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, telling his allies they will ‘have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore’ after calling NATO nations ‘cowards’ days before.

‘I think there’s no doubt, unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded, we are going to have to reexamine that relationship. We’re going to have to reexamine the value of NATO in that alliance for our country,’ Rubio said on Fox News, adding that ‘ultimately’ it would be a decision for President Trump to make.

‘I’ve been one of the strongest defenders of NATO during my time as a United States senator because I found great value in it,’ he said. ‘And it wasn’t just about defending Europe. I said it also allowed us to have military bases in Europe that allowed us to project power into different parts of the world when our national security was threatened.

‘If now we have reached a point where the NATO alliance means that we can’t use those bases, that in fact – that we can no longer use those bases to defend America’s interests, then NATO is a one-way street,’ he concluded.

His comment is the latest to come out of the Trump administration criticizing the Western alliance over a perceived lack of support over the US campaign in Iran, which began with joint Israeli strikes on February 28.

‘When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is no? Then why are we in NATO?’ Rubio questioned, adding that you have to ask why the US has contributed ‘trillions of dollars’ to the alliance over the years.

Italy risked provoking President Trump‘s wrath after US bombers were denied access to its Sigonella air base in Sicily last week.

President Donald Trump recently posted video of a US strike in the city of Isfahan to his Truth Social page, showing the 2,000lb bombs that set off a series of explosions in the night sky

The United States will 'reexamine' its relationship with Nato once the Iran war has ended, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned

Soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade jump from a Royal Air Force A400M transport aircraft onto Salisbury Plain at Copehill Down training facility on March 30

Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto is said to have made the decision when he learned that some US warplanes planned to land at Sigonella without prior consultation with the military authorities.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is part of a growing European backlash against the US and Israeli war, after the right-wing leader condemned the military operation as ‘outside the scope of international law’.

Her shift in tone was striking from a politician who has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most reliable US allies.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned last Wednesday that the Middle East war presented a ‘far worse’ scenario than the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

‘This is not the same scenario as the illegal war in Iraq. We are facing something far worse. Much worse. With a potential impact that is far broader and far deeper,’ he told parliament.

‘This time, it’s an absurd and illegal war. A cruel one that sets us back from achieving our economic, social, and environmental goals.’

In a recent post on Truth Social, President Trump ranted about his disappointment with NATO, particularly his allies’ unwillingness to deploy naval escorts to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

‘They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear-Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, ​with very little danger for them, they complain about the high ​oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open ‌the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk,’ President Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, the President singled out the UK over Sir Keir Starmer’s attitude towards military involvement, saying:

President Trump‘s recent public criticism of the UK prime minister - deriding Starmer as ‘no Winston Churchill’ - has had a chilling effect on US-UK relations behind the scenes, according to the Financial Times.

Now, cracks are appearing in security cooperation between the allies as tensions rise over the crisis in the Middle East.

The President previously mocked Britain for seeking to ‘join wars after we’ve already won’ after the UK government‘s initial decision not to join initial US and Israel strikes on Tehran.

Now, the handful of American officials seconded to UK government departments are increasingly being asked to exit meetings when sensitive information is discussed, in contrast to a more permissive approach historically, a source told the FT.

While such behavior has been present since President Trump returned to the White House, a more alarming development is the longer time taken by the UK to approve requests for American aircraft to use British military sites including RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, the person added.

These requests used to just be ‘rubber-stamped’ by the UK but now were ‘stickier’ due to the ‘little bit of extra tension in the system’, they said.

Last week, the US President described Britain’s aircraft carriers as ‘toys compared to what we have’ in his latest swipe at the UK’s lack of support for his war against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to reporters at the White House last Thursday, President Trump said:

‘The British said: “We’ll send our aircraft carriers” - which aren’t the best aircraft carriers by the way, they are toys compared to what we have - “We’ll send our aircraft carrier when the war is over”. I said: “That’s wonderful, thank you very much - don’t bother.”’

READ MORE:

President Trump to Address World Tonight after Vow to End Iran War in DAYS…With or Without a Deal & Whether Strait of Hormuz Reopens or Not

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

President Trump Begins Quiet NATO Drawdown as Greenland Clash Exposes One-Sided Alliance

President Donald Trump blasts ‘I’m the one who SAVED NATO’ as alliance plans ‘Arctic Sentry’ mission to stop the US seizing Greenland

President Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Is Doing the Job That NATO and the United Nations Can’t

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Secretary of State Marco explicitly warned that once the current conflict with Iran concludes the U.S. will need to reassess its relationship with NATO.

Rubio argued that NATO has historically provided the U.S. with forward bases to project power globally. He questioned its value if it becomes “a one-way street,” noting: “If NATO is just about us defending Europe if they’re attacked, but them denying us basing rights when we need them, that’s not a very good arrangement.”

European NATO allies (including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain) have largely withheld direct military support:

Refusals of U.S. access to bases and airspace (e.g., Italy denied use of Sigonella air base; Spain barred overflights).

No deployment of warships or significant assets to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Statements framing the operation as outside international law or postponing involvement until after fighting ends.

This lack of assistance prompted President Trump to publicly blast NATO members as “cowards” and a “paper tiger” in Truth Social posts, accusing them of benefiting from U.S. protection while refusing to share risks or costs—especially now that Iran’s capabilities have been degraded.

He told allies like the UK to “go get your own oil” and “start learning how to fight for yourself.”

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