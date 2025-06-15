Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
7h

A non punishment punishment? SNAFU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Crabtree's avatar
Susan Crabtree
16m

I could be wrong. Please correct me, if that be the case, but according to the Constitution, this fraud against the American People & Government of the United States 🇺🇸 is treason.

What these criminals have done should warrant a greater penalty than what is stated herein.

Our People have been overburdened with taxes, weakening their ability to forge ahead.

It is a small thing that we should ask for more, when so much has been stolen from us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture