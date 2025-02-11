By Willow Tohi

February 11, 2025

USAID is embroiled in another scandal, with revelations that taxpayer funds were being used to support left-leaning media organizations like the BBC, raising concerns about government transparency and corruption.

The article criticizes the BBC for allegedly using US taxpayer dollars to spread "left-wing propaganda," highlighting a systemic issue of funding bias that has persisted for years.

The Left's defense of USAID is characterized as a desperate attempt to protect an agency they see as essential to their progressive agenda, despite its wasteful spending and lack of accountability.

President Trump and Elon Musk are portrayed as unlikely heroes, calling attention to the misuse of taxpayer funds and pushing for greater government efficiency and transparency.

The article suggests that this scandal is part of a larger pattern of corruption and misuse of taxpayer funds, with roots in the early 2010s and exacerbated by the "racial reckoning" of 2020-2023 and calls for a change in the current system.

The latest scandal tied to the world’s piggy bank, better known as USAID, has not only reignited the debate over government transparency but has also exposed the deep-seated corruption that has long been a concern for many conservative Americans.

The BBC and the taxpayer-funded propaganda machine

Ever wonder how some of these progressive, trash news orgs—who do nothing but churn out regime-approved fake news—manage to keep the lights on?

Well, it turns out they’ve got a little help from USAID.

That’s right, the BBC was collecting your taxpayer dollars to keep spreading left-wing propaganda.

This isn’t just a matter of a few rogue dollars; it’s a systemic issue that has been festering for years.

The BBC, often criticized for its biased reporting and anti-Trump stance, has been using American taxpayer funds to further its own agenda.

This is not just a waste of money; it’s a betrayal of the public trust.

As Steve Sailer aptly puts it,

The Left’s desperate defense of USAID

No wonder the Left is fighting tooth and nail to protect this wasteful, sinister agency—it’s the engine fueling their entire progressive agenda.

Fake news, CIA coups, anti-Trump propaganda—that’s exactly why the Left is scrambling to drum up support for their bloated, unregulated big-government shell game.

Imagine asking Americans to cheer for an organization that burns our hard-earned tax dollars on Iraqi Sesame Street, Moroccan pottery classes, and sending Ukrainians to Paris Fashion Week.

WATCH: Revolver News on X: "So far Elon has saved us $54 billion dollars. Let that sink in... https://t.co/UnzgGXJYJf" / X

Liz Warren and Maxine Waters—never ones to let reality stand in their way—actually stood in front of cameras and claimed Elon Musk was “seizing power” that belongs to the American people.

Oh really, Liz? Don’t you mean power that belongs to the CIA?

The Left’s defense of USAID is so ridiculous, even CNN is mocking them. Imagine being so far gone that CNN is calling you out.

For once, the network accidentally stumbled onto the right side of an issue, calling this absurd war against Elon, Doge and—of all things—USAID, a piñata in search of a stick.

In other words, Dems got nothing. And it’s embarrassing.

President Trump and Musk: The Unlikely Heroes

Thank God President Trump and Elon Musk are putting an end to this insanity.

President Trump made a claim on Thursday that billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID and used to pay for positive media coverage of his opponents, targeting the media amid a global outcry over his administration's effective shuttering of the agency.

"LOOKS LIKE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS HAVE BEEN STOLEN AT USAID, AND OTHER AGENCIES, MUCH OF IT GOING TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA AS A ‘PAYOFF’ FOR CREATING GOOD STORIES ABOUT THE DEMOCRATS," he said in a social media post.

Musk, appointed by President Trump to oversee government efficiency, took to X to comment on federal budget spending, claiming that the administration of criminal fake pResident Joe Biden had provided funding to select media organizations.

Musk specifically pointed to payments made through agencies such as the USAID.

"This could be the biggest scandal of them all, perhaps the biggest in history! The Democrats can't hide from this one. Too big, too dirty," President Trump wrote.

On Wednesday, Musk shared a post showing Politico had received $8.1 million from USAID and in another post he said:

"Not an efficient use of taxpayer funds. This wasteful expenditure will be deleted."

During her news conference, when asked about the payment to media outlets, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said she was just made aware of the funding from USAID to media outlets, including Politico.

"I can confirm that the more than 8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayers' dime will no longer be happening. The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now," she said.

Historical context and why these matters

This latest scandal is not just a blip on the radar; it’s part of a larger pattern of corruption and misuse of taxpayer funds.

The roots of this issue can be traced back to the early 2010s, when the Left began to intensify its push for progressive policies, often at the expense of fiscal responsibility and transparency.

The "racial reckoning" of 2020-2023 only exacerbated these issues, leading to a surge in funding for organizations that many Americans view as biased and unaccountable.

The Left’s defense of USAID is a stark reminder of how far they will go to protect their interests, even if it means ignoring the will of the American people.

The fact that even CNN, a network often criticized for its left-leaning bias, is calling out the Democrats on this issue speaks volumes about the severity of the situation.

Americans should be torching this disgusting big government nonsense, not clapping for it. But leave it to the Dems to dig in their heels and completely misread the room—yet again.

As the brilliant Steve Sailer so perfectly puts it, they just don’t get it and likely never will.

As the dust settles on this latest scandal, one thing is clear: the American people are fed up with the waste, corruption and lack of accountability in our government.

It’s time for a change, and with the efforts of President Trump and Elon Musk, that change may finally be on the horizon.

