October 11, 2025

A staggering new signal has emerged from U.S. government data: an 8,300% increase in colon cancer coinciding with the rollout of COVID‑19 mRNA vaccines.

The finding comes from Dr. Jessica Rose, a medical data analyst and co-author of a peer-reviewed study revealing DNA contamination in Moderna and Pfizer vaccine vials far above accepted safety limits.

Rose’s analysis of VAERS reports shows a dramatic spike in colon cancer among younger adults during the period millions received mRNA injections.

While VAERS is self-reported, the scale of the increase is raising alarm among researchers and clinicians alike.

The findings echo what Dr. Patrick Soon‑Shiong, biotech entrepreneur and physician, has observed in his clinics: an unprecedented rise in colon cancer among young patients.

Soon‑Shiong warns that the spike protein produced by the vaccines could suppress natural killer (NK) cell function, a key mechanism the body uses to eliminate early cancer cells.

Dr. Drew Pinsky has added urgency to the conversation, citing genomics researcher Kevin McKernan, who reported sequencing a colon cancer tumor and finding a Pfizer-like vaccine plasmid inside its DNA.

If confirmed, this could indicate that vaccine components are integrating into human tissues—something never before documented at this scale.

These findings raise urgent questions about vaccine safety and regulatory oversight.

The peer-reviewed study co-authored by Dr. Rose shows vaccine DNA contamination at levels far beyond safety thresholds, suggesting current testing and manufacturing practices may have missed critical risks.

With millions of doses administered globally and cases of colon cancer surging among previously low-risk young adults, researchers and clinicians are demanding immediate investigation.

Dr. Rose and Dr. Soon‑Shiong are calling for transparency, urgent scientific follow-up, and careful monitoring to determine whether these signals are an early warning of a much larger public health crisis.

How much longer can the powers that be pretend there’s no crisis unfolding in plain sight?

BOTTOMLINE

According to Dr. Jessica Rose, a medical data analyst and co-author of a peer-reviewed study of U.S. domestic VAERS reports using the MedDRA code for “colon cancer”:

From 2018–2020 (covering all vaccines combined): 1 report.

From 2021–2023 (covering COVID-19 vaccines only): 84 reports.

This represents an 8,300% increase in reports ((84 - 1) / 1 × 100%).

She calculated a Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) of 11.52 for colon cancer associated with COVID-19 vaccines compared to all other vaccines over equal timeframes, which she interprets as a strong signal of potential association.

The findings echo what Dr. Patrick Soon‑Shiong, biotech entrepreneur and physician, has observed in his clinics: an unprecedented rise in colon cancer among young patients.

American Cancer Society estimates for 2025 project 154,270 new colorectal cancer cases nationwide, up slightly from prior years but consistent with long-term trends.

A 2025 South Korean cohort study of over 8 million adults found a 28% higher 1-year risk of colorectal cancer post-vaccination (hazard ratio 1.283) compared to unvaccinated individuals, particularly for mRNA and cDNA-based vaccines.

However, Cancer agencies like the National Cancer Institute and American Cancer Society state there is no evidence linking mRNA vaccines to increased cancer risk?

