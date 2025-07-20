By Dan Lyman

July 20, 2025

A vehicle carrying seven illegal aliens from Iran and Central Asia was intercepted at the Canadian border, authorities have revealed.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) just released details about the incident, which unfolded on July 1 near Mooers Fork, NY.

Swanton Sector agents responded to suspicious activity and encountered a minivan packed with foreign males.

They were identified as five Iranian nationals and two citizens of Uzbekistan, a country where Islam is the predominant religion.

“It was determined that all seven adult male subjects had previously illegally entered the United States at various locations along both the U.S./Mexico border and the U.S./Canada border,” Swanton Sector Chief Robert Garcia explained this week.

The men remained in custody pending removal proceedings as of Tuesday.

The bust came barely a week after the Trump administration conducted significant airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting military and intelligence experts to warn of potential retaliation by foreign operatives on U.S. soil.

“Where these sleeper cells may be is in plain sight,” former FBI special agent and terrorism task force member Jonathan Gilliam told Fox News this month.

“The real terrifying part of this is that putting people in place, as we’ve seen over the past four years, everyone’s scrambling because certain numbers of people could come in here and get in here.”

USBP Swanton Sector agents apprehended more than 300 illegal aliens from 45 countries between Feb. 1 and May 31 this year, however, none of them were from Iran.

The other 42 countries are as follows: • Afghanistan • Algeria • Angola • Bangladesh • Bolivia • Brazil • Canada • Chile • China • Colombia • Cuba • Democratic Republic of the Congo • Dominican Republic • Ecuador • El Salvador • Gambia • Georgia • Ghana • Guatemala • Guinea • Haiti • Honduras • India • Ireland • Kosovo • Mauritania • Mexico • Montenegro • Nicaragua • Pakistan • Paraguay • Peru • Republic of the Congo • Romania • Senegal • Sierra Leone • Somalia • Spain • Syria • Turkey • Ukraine • United Kingdom • Uzbekistan • Venezuela • Vietnam

