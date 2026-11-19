By American Media Group

November 19, 2026

A political firestorm explodes as the “Venezuela List” alleges 60 U.S. Senators are tied to millions in bribes — sparking outrage and raising urgent questions about truth, power, and influence.

Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal has been using his time in federal prison to offer ongoing cooperation with U.S. authorities, providing detailed allegations about the Maduro regime’s narco‑terrorist activities and foreign alliances, including claims about espionage, gang networks, and electoral tampering.

He has repeatedly asserted that Maduro’s government used state systems to facilitate drug trafficking and influence political outcomes.

These letters and communications from Carvajal argue that the Venezuelan regime was not merely hostile but at “war” with the United States, weaponizing drugs, gangs such as Tren de Aragua, and digital systems like Smartmatic to undermine U.S. security.

Venezuelan Intel Chief Hugo Carvajal confesses from U.S. custody: Smartmatic was built for fraud, the CIA knew, and U.S. Senators were bought off by a narco-terror regime.

President Trump and War Sec Pete Hegseth launch a full-scale counteroffensive to destroy the Deep State from within.

This is the Venezuela List. This is war.

THE GENERAL WHO TURNED ON HIS OWN REGIME

Hugo Carvajal Barrios, a three-star general and former Chief of Military Intelligence under Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, is no longer protecting the regime—he’s detonating it.

Speaking from U.S. custody after pleading guilty to narco-terrorism conspiracy, Carvajal has delivered one of the most explosive testimonies in modern military intelligence.

“I will expose the entire network—from South America to your Senate floor.”

His revelations describe a state no longer functioning as a government but as a cartel-driven paramilitary organization that wages asymmetric war on the American people.

VENEZUELA: A NARCO-TERRORIST STATE

According to Carvajal, Venezuela under Maduro is a full-spectrum narco-terrorist regime:

Financed through cocaine and heroin distribution

Protected by FARC, ELN, Hezbollah, and Cuban intelligence

Exporting organized crime into Latin America and the U.S.

Weaponizing immigration, cyber ops, and destabilization tactics

Cartel networks such as Tren de Aragua are actively used to destabilize urban centers, recruit gang leaders from prisons, and spread chaos into U.S. cities.

“The regime is not merely hostile. It is at war with you.”

SMARTMATIC: VENEZUELA’S DIGITAL WEAPON

Carvajal confirms what Trump-era whistleblowers like Sidney Powell and Gen. Flynn warned:

Smartmatic was designed for election fraud

It was operated by Venezuelan intelligence

He placed the IT director of the Venezuelan Electoral Council himself

The technology was exported and is still vulnerable

“Every election isn’t stolen, but the system can be.”

This confession positions election infrastructure as a digital battleground, with foreign-influenced software undermining democratic processes.

THE VENEZUELA LIST: SENATORS ON THE TAKE

The most damning revelation? Carvajal has provided U.S. authorities with a list of U.S. Senators who accepted illicit payments from Maduro-linked drug cartels.

These Senators stand accused of:

Accepting millions in cartel kickbacks

Blocking President Trump’s anti-narco operations

Undermining Hegseth’s counter-cartel strategy

Selling influence to protect foreign criminal regimes

“They have the blood of American citizens on their hands.”

Here is the full list released by Carvajal — THE VENEZUELA LIST — U.S. SENATORS FUNDED BY THE MADURO REGIME:

Lisa Murkowski – R – Alaska

Mark Kelly – D – Arizona

Ruben Gallego – D – Arizona

Alex Padilla – D – California

Adam Schiff – D – California

Michael Bennet – D – Colorado

John Hickenlooper – D – Colorado

Richard Blumenthal – D – Connecticut

Chris Murphy – D – Connecticut

Chris Coons – D – Delaware

Jon Ossoff – D – Georgia

Raphael Warnock – D – Georgia

Brian Schatz – D – Hawaii

Mazie Hirono – D – Hawaii

Dick Durbin – D – Illinois

Tammy Duckworth – D – Illinois

Chuck Grassley – R – Iowa

Joni Ernst – R – Iowa

Mitch McConnell – R – Kentucky

Rand Paul – R – Kentucky

Bill Cassidy – R – Louisiana

Susan Collins – R – Maine

Angus King – I – Maine

Chris Van Hollen – D – Maryland

Angela Alsobrooks – D – Maryland

Elizabeth Warren – D – Massachusetts

Ed Markey – D – Massachusetts

Gary Peters – D – Michigan

Elissa Slotkin – D – Michigan

Amy Klobuchar – D – Minnesota

Tina Smith – D – Minnesota

Roger Wicker – R – Mississippi

Bob Fischer – R – Nebraska

Jacky Rosen – D – Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto – D – Nevada

Jeanne Shaheen – D – New Hampshire

Maggie Hassan – D – New Hampshire

Cory Booker – D – New Jersey

Andy Kim – D – New Jersey

Martin Heinrich – D – New Mexico

Ben Ray Lujan – D – New Mexico

Chuck Schumer – D – New York

Kirsten Gillibrand – D – New York

Thom Tillis – R – North Carolina

James Lankford – R – Oklahoma

Ron Wyden – D – Oregon

Jeff Merkley – D – Oregon

Dave McCormick – R – Pennsylvania

Jack Reed – D – Rhode Island

Sheldon Whitehouse – D – Rhode Island

John Thune – R – South Dakota

John Cornyn – R – Texas

Bernie Sanders – I – Vermont

Peter Welch – D – Vermont

Mark Warner – D – Virginia

Tim Kaine – D – Virginia

Patty Murray – D – Washington

Maria Cantwell – D – Washington

Jim Justice – R – West Virginia

Tammy Baldwin – D – Wisconsin

THE HEGSETH DOCTRINE: COUNTERSTRIKE UNDERWAY

With President Trump fully briefed and Pete Hegseth coordinating the internal strike plan, the U.S. counteroffensive has already begun.

This includes:

Strategic targeting of fentanyl routes tied to Venezuela

Seizure of assets linked to senators on the Venezuela List

Direct cyber actions against Smartmatic nodes

Military-intel operations in coordination with loyalist forces

We don’t negotiate with cartels. We neutralize them.

FINAL WORD — THE REPUBLIC FIGHTS BACK

This is no longer just about drugs. It’s not just about votes. It’s about war.

The American people were betrayed from within.

But now, with the Venezuela List in the open and whistleblowers no longer silenced, President Trump and the patriots fight with facts, names, and orders in hand.

This is the Deep State’s collapse. This is President Trump’s return. This is war.

READ MORE:

EXPOSED: Venezuela funded Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa to destabilize America, defector claims

HIGH TREASON ALERT! Top Admiral Removed After Sabotaging President Trump’s Venezuela Strikes — Hegseth Releases Explosive Pentagon Files Linking Deep State to Cartels, Trafficking, and CIA Blockades!

BATTLE PLANS EXPOSED: Inside President Trump’s secret blueprint for full INVASION of gangster’s paradise Venezuela – and it will start in eerie silence

Department of Justice Offers $50 Million Bounty for the Capture of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro, Twice the Reward Once Offered for Osama bin Laden

BOTTOMLINE

Maduro, Hugo Carvajal released a verified “Venezuela List” naming ~60 U.S. senators who took multi-million-dollar bribes.⁠

In December 2025, Hugo Carvajal (former Venezuelan military intelligence chief under Chávez and Maduro, known as “El Pollo”) wrote a letter from U.S. prison to President Trump. His lawyer shared it with the Dallas Express. Carvajal had pleaded guilty earlier in 2025 to U.S. narco-terrorism, weapons, and drug-trafficking charges.

The letter alleges that the Maduro regime ran a narco-terrorist operation, used gangs like Tren de Aragua, collaborated with groups including FARC/ELN/Cuban intelligence/Hezbollah, and that unnamed “U.S. diplomats and CIA officers were paid to assist Chávez and Maduro in remaining in power.”

Social-media posts (starting around early December 2025, notably from accounts like @JoshHall2024, and later amplified in November 2026) wildly expanded this into a named roster of ~60 senators (including figures such as Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, the late Adam Schiff, and many others).

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

U.S. authorities have long pursued Venezuelan regime figures on narco-trafficking and related charges (including the 2026 capture of Maduro and Cilia Flores referenced in coverage).

In short: Carvajal made broad claims about payments to diplomats’/CIA officers.

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