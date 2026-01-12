By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 13, 2026

Approximately 16,000 United States citizens still reside in Caracas, none of whom are safe from the far-reaching influence of imprisoned Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, who, despite his current situation—held in a 6-by-9-foot cell in the Federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, still controls the country’s militias.

One such paramilitary unit, said to be 3000-strong, has placed $2500-$10,000 bounties—dead or alive—on the heads of Americans.

On Friday, a Venezuelan brigand, Marcial Orantes, leader of Frente Popular militia, and 300 of his armed and violent henchmen stormed Venezolana de Televisión, the country’s state-run channel, and murdered an anchorman who praised President Donald J. Trump for capturing a madman.

Orantes and his minions commandeered the newsroom and used its equipment to live-broadcast a call to arms, encouraging “loyal people” to capture or kill Americans living in the country’s capital.

Orantes, pointing an AKS drum rifle at the camera, promised to pay $2,500 for every US citizen delivered to his hideaway and $10,000 for every US State Department, Armed Forces member, or CIA employee.

His declaration was also broadcast on underground radio shortwave radio stations and spread virally across WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok.

Orantes, Real Raw News has learned, is a former Bolivarian Army colonel who, along with his wife and children, had lived at Maduro’s Miraflores Palace from 2019-2024.

He was Maduro’s strongman and confidante, and had, at Maduro’s bequest, executed countless citizens decrying Maduro’s oppressive regime.

“We fight for dignity, for Maduro, against imperialistic blockades,” Orantes had said. “Our people starve while gringos feast. Bring me the Americans, and we turn tables on them.”

Reactions have been swift and polarized.

In Venezuela’s bustling markets and barricaded neighborhoods, supporters of the Frente Popular cheered the announcement, waving banners and chanting anti-American slogans.

“Finally, someone fights back!” shouted Maria Gonzalez, a 45-year-old teacher from the Petare slum. “Maduro may not be perfect, but he’s ours. The Americans think they can meddle without consequences?”

A State Department source told RRN they take Orantes’ threats seriously, and while the department has already implored US citizens to leave Venezuela, 16,000 are still in the country.