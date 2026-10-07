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Three Fingers Finnegan's avatar
Three Fingers Finnegan
Oct 8

Sounds like AI newscaster to me. I don’t think the story is real because of the lack of authenticity of the broadcast. Listen again to his diction and inflection. Not real. We simply can’t believe what we see and hear anymore. Photo shop videos and AI voices are extremely well done these days. And I am not a fan of Hillary or Alex either.

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dave's avatar
dave
Oct 8

Its killary clinton

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