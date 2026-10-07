By Baxter Dmitry

October 7, 2026

On Sunday, millions of Russians sat down for the evening news. What they saw next shattered them.

On the Russia-1 channel, at exactly 7.43 pm, the peak viewing moment of the week, the state feed cut out. What replaced it?

A video broadcast to millions of Russians, showing the late Hillary Clinton torturing a child, in the company of VIPs, and members of her entourage, including Huma Abedin, the woman who went on to marry Alex Soros.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part V – John Podesta)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Let that sink in. A video so disturbing, so unthinkable, that grown men wept.

The footage rolled into living rooms across the largest country on Earth like a nightmare you can’t wake from. Hillary Clinton. Huma Abedin. A child.

Then the Kremlin did something stranger still.

Within hours, a Most Wanted bulletin appeared. Hillary Clinton’s name, files, documents. Then it vanished. Scrubbed. Erased. As if it never existed.

But forty million Russians saw it. And they are not okay.

The phones haven’t stopped ringing in Moscow. They’re calling Hillary Clinton’s shame the “scandal of the century.”

And the West? Dead silent.

No headlines. No breaking news banners. Just a blackout. The biggest story on the planet, buried. The talking heads call it “Russian disinformation.”

Case closed. Move along. Nothing to see.

But ask yourself: why are they so desperate to make you look away?

Here’s what we know: that signal didn’t hijack itself. Someone got inside.

White-hat hackers with a conscience? Or the Kremlin itself, pulling the trigger on the most explosive broadcast in Russian history?

Nobody’s confirming. Nobody has to. The silence tells you everything.

And this isn’t the first time.

Just weeks ago, another American politician, another pedophile, exposed on Russian television. Barack Obama will never again be able to set foot on Russian soil.

Now it’s Hillary’s turn. A pattern. A message. Someone is sending a warning to the West’s compromised elite, and Putin isn’t stopping it.

He’s fanning the flames.

Because this isn’t some overnight scandal. Putin has been building this case for years.

Years of files. Years of witnesses. Years of evidence the West prayed would never see daylight. And now? He’s done hiding it.

His recent remarks make one thing crystal clear: Hillary Clinton and the network around her are in his crosshairs. The elite pedophile machine.

The whole demonic apparatus.

Putin calls it a spiritual war. He says the West has been sleepwalking into a séance: opening doors that should never be opened, feeding the darkest forces in the universe.

Forces that are now out of control… and tearing everything down.

The gloves are off. The evidence is out. It’s radioactive. And according to Hillary’s Most Wanted listing, people are being killed to keep it buried.

Move fast. They’re already scrubbing it.

READ MORE:

THE SATANIC SYNDICATE: THE LATE HILLARY CLINTON’S CHILD-SEX TAPE IS REAL — AND THE WORLD LOOKED AWAY… LIKE COWARDS

FBI Seize Diddy Tape Showing Hillary Clinton Killing Child at ‘Freak Off’ Party

Fake Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros, Hillary Clinton Doppelganger, and Bill Nye “The Science Guy.”

‘Horrific’ Barack Obama Pedophile Snuff Film Broadcast to Millions Across Russia

President Trump Charges John Podesta, Huma Abedin with Treason and Crimes Against Children

BOTTOMLINE

The core allegation—that a video exists showing the late Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin torturing, sexually assaulting, and killing a child linked to “adrenochrome” or ritual claims— the footage was found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

The New York Police Department confirmed in 2018 that it was not investigating any such video.

Russia-1 was interrupted or hijacked during primetime news to broadcast the tape to millions of viewers.

The story has resurfaced periodically since 2018, and police who viewed it became ill or died.

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