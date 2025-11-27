By Patty McMurray

November 28, 2025

Democrat Senator and former CIA Analyst Elissa Slotkin is a master at the art of deception.

In 2014, Slotkin, a complete unknown, chose to run for a seat in the United States Congress against the popular incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop (R).

Slotkin shocked the state when, somehow, she miraculously defeated Bishop.

Following a debate against the highly respected US Representative Mike Bishop, the former CIA analyst was asked about her alleged involvement in sending pallets of cash to Iran with treasonous Barack Obama.

Slotkin was an absolute failure as a CIA analyst working in Iran. The now-deceased Senator John McCain dressed her down during a hearing over her incompetence, blaming her for the explosive growth of ISIS in Iraq.

Last week, Slotkin came under fire by President Trump, Secretary Hegseth and most of America, when she appeared in a video many believe she orchestrated, telling members of the U.S. military to ignore commands from their Commander-in-Chief, President Trump.

On Sunday, during an interview intended to help make her look like a victim, the former CIA analyst, who knows EXACTLY what she’s doing, warned citizens that members of the U.S. National Guard would start shooting at citizens.

Senator Slotkin (D-MI) knew what she was saying was a lie, yet said it anyway.

Today, two members of the U.S. National Guard were shot in Washington DC, leaving many to wonder if the shooter was influenced by Senator Slotkin and other Democrats who’ve been attacking President Trump’s efforts to clean up our nation’s crime-ridden capital city.

High-ranking members of the military and even a former CIA officer who served with Slotkin have called her out for her seditious behavior in the video.

In the video below, Air Force Veteran Buzz Patterson slams the Seditious Six for their dangerous actions.

BOTTOMLINE

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA officer and one of six Democratic lawmakers with military backgrounds, appeared on ABC’s “This Week.”

During the interview, she expressed concerns about President Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to U.S. cities for law enforcement purposes, stating it made her “incredibly nervous” that federal troops could one day “shoot at American civilians” due to heightened tensions or unclear orders.

The video did not specify particular orders but referenced concerns over actions like strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters (justified by the Pentagon as anti-terrorism) and the use of military in domestic cities.

Democrat Senator and former CIA Analyst Elissa Slotkin is a master at the art of deception. Slotkin Has Always Been a Fraud And is No Friend of our Military.

President Trump responded by accusing them of sedition on social media, noting the crime is “punishable by death,” while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to recall Kelly to active duty for “potentially unlawful comments.”

Four days after Slotkin’s ABC appearance, on November 26, 2025, two West Virginia National Guard members were shot in a targeted ambush near a Washington, D.C., Metro station outside the White House.

Both victims were left in critical condition, with reports indicating they were shot in the head and fighting for their lives.

The Guardsmen, who were part of President Trump’s deployment to address crime and immigration in D.C., exchanged gunfire with the suspect and local law enforcement; the illegal alien, an Afghan, was shot four times and taken into custody.

