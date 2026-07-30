By Baxter Dmitry

July 30, 2026

A man with direct links to the highest levels of the Epstein class and elite pedophile ring has been found dead.

The authorities are declaring it non-suspicious. But this story is explosive.

On his resume, Daniel Siad was a “model scout.” In reality, he made his fortune providing underage children to the Epstein class.

Mentioned more than 1,000 times in the Epstein files, he was firmly inside the system. Until he chose to expose it.

Weeks ago, he came forward with bombshell allegations. He was tired of Israeli bullying. He was tired of protecting the state of Israel with his silence.

Then he went further.

He confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive. That his death was staged and that he was expatriated to Israel. That he was an Israeli intelligence asset.

That he’s still an Israeli intelligence asset, using his vile kompromat to blackmail US politicians into betraying their country and committing treason.

On Tuesday, he was found dead. In extremely suspicious circumstances.

If this was supposed to silence him and protect Epstein, it backfired.

Because the elite are getting desperate. And they are making sloppy mistakes.

And if the Charlie Kirk case taught us anything, it’s that sloppy assassinations don’t hide the truth… They expose it.

If you want to understand why American politicians are selling out their own country, committing treason… and voting to integrate the US and Israeli militaries, despite serious anger among their constituents… look no further than the explosive story of Daniel Siad.

Daniel Siad, 69, a French modeling scout with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead inside his Paris apartment, prosecutors said Wednesday. (Justice Department)

The modeling scout whose name appeared over 2,000 times in the Epstein files, was found dead in his home in Colombes, a suburb of Paris, in highly suspicious circumstances on Monday.

Officials are declaring his death “non-suspicious”. They want you to believe this is just a coincidence.

That another man at the center of the Epstein network dies mysteriously right as he was about to be questioned by investigators.

There are no coincidences when it comes to the international pedophile ring.

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. The pattern.

Jean-Luc Brunel, another Epstein “model scout,” died the same way. Found hanging in 2022 while under investigation for raping minors and human trafficking. Two men.

Same network. Same city. Both offered to flip on the Epstein class and cooperate with US prosecutors. Both suicided before they could testify.

Sources close to Siad say he was tired of the constant threats coming from Israel. He saw the path he was on and knew it led to only one place.

So for weeks, he began dropping clues on an Instagram page linked to him. It was a small page, but it certainly attracted a lot of attention from Israel.

Siad was explicit about one thing: Epstein is alive. He’s living in Tel Aviv.

After the staged prison death, Epstein was expatriated to Israel, and since then, the blackmail operation has ramped up into overdrive.

Politicians who thought they were safe because he was in jail—or dead—were being contacted by him in Tel Aviv. He was telling them how to vote.

He was ordering them to ramp up the pro-Israel agenda as if their lives depended on it.

Now, he’s dead, and a vital link between Epstein and his network of elite pedophiles has been silenced. Before he was even interviewed by the authorities.

You shouldn’t be surprised. The authorities are in on it. Handmaidens of the elite.

Listen, just quickly—if you’re paying for a major VPN, cancel right now. Proton is compromised.

ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Nord, PIA—they’re all owned by one Tel Aviv-linked company with direct links to Israeli cyber-intelligence. You’re paying them to protect your privacy, and they’re laughing at you.

Back to the elite pedophile ring clean-up operation.

Remember Shoshana Strook? The daughter of Netanyahu’s cabinet minister?

She revealed that as a child of a powerful Israeli political family, she was trafficked through a network of elite abusers protected by money, influence, and power.

Days after revealing that Epstein is still alive and living in Israel, she was found dead.

It was only when Daniel Siad threatened to expose his superiors that he became dangerous.

He had texts and email exchanges showing discussions between senators, congressmen, and the man the world believes is dead. He was going to expose it all.

A full dump of the data via WikiLeaks or directly on social media. He was going to name the politicians who are compromised, who are selling out their country.

And most explosively, he was going to expose their specific perversions.

The exact crimes that gave Epstein and Israeli intelligence the leverage to take over the United States of America by blackmailing a few hundred compromised politicians.

He was going to reveal exactly what Epstein and Israel’s full agenda really is: total control based upon blackmail. A top-down system of vice, graft, and gut-churning pedophilia, from the Prime Minister down.

For years, Israel has been hiding in plain sight—as a safe haven for predatory pedophiles.

Time and again, it has refused to extradite men wanted for crimes against children.

Jewish Community Watch says more than 32 pedophiles moved from countries around the world to Israel over the past decade

You don’t have to take my word for it—these are headlines straight out of Israel’s own media.

Remember when Las Vegas police, working with the FBI, and Nevada’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested eight men in a two-week child predator sting?

One of the men was Tom Artiom Alexandrovich — Israel’s top cyberwarfare official, reporting directly to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

But now, something is shifting. The elite pedophile cabal can be traced back 9,000 years—but now it’s facing the greatest threat it’s ever known: exposure.

Israeli MP Avi Maoz is leading the charge inside the Knesset. His warning is explosive:

Netanyahu cannot be allowed to continue blackmailing the world and protecting the psychos and predators in the US Congress and the elite pedophile ring that runs the world.

“Pedophilia is a perversion,” Maoz said. “Pedophilia is a disgusting phenomenon and I will do everything in my power to make sure the children of Israel are not abandoned because of one agenda or another.”

Maoz says under Netanyahu, steps are underway to legalize pedophilia—and to grant legal immunity to tens of thousands of known abusers who continue to operate with impunity inside Israel.

And if that doesn’t send chills down your spine—this will. Maoz says Netanyahu is determined to eliminate age of consent laws in the US, just as Alan Dershowitz, the legal expert who served as Epstein’s lawyer, has been demanding for decades.

According to Dershowitz, who was identified in newly released court documents as a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, there should be “Romeo and Juliet exceptions” to statutory rape law.

The age of consent should be lowered to 14 because “voluntary sex is so common in their age group“, claims Dershowitz, who published a revealing op-ed titled “Statutory Rape Is An Outdated Concept” in the late 90s.

Moaz warns the predators see themselves as chosen—chosen by God.

In their minds, abusing children isn’t a crime at all, but an ancient ritual ordained by divine authority.

They believe man can experience God… inside a small child.

Which brings us to Epstein. What we’re witnessing in Israel isn’t a handful of bad actors. It’s not rogue operators. It’s a system. A coordinated, global apparatus.

A machine that runs through globalist power structures—the World Economic Forum, royal families, intelligence agencies, central banking, private islands—designed to normalize the unthinkable. Rape. Ritual abuse. Murder.

And the ultimate control mechanism: blackmail.

Rabbi Yeshoshua B. Gordon makes it even clearer: in his view, if a Jewish man rapes a young girl, it’s the girl’s fault for “tempting” him. According to the rabbi, the minor girl should be the one to face trial in court—not the man.

What kind of families, he asks. They are hiding in plain sight. Just ask the late Oprah Winfrey. She knows.

READ MORE: JAG Executes Oprah Winfrey

Let’s put this into perspective. Jeffrey Epstein’s youngest victim still had its umbilical cord attached.

Regardless of your political opinions, we now have enough evidence to prove without doubt the left and the right are ruled by the same psychopathic predators.

We’re up against a pedophile cult that’s been operating for nearly 9,000 years—one that’s hijacked the mainstream media, corrupted Hollywood, and is flooding the world with its poison.

Another generation is being stolen in plain sight. New victims are created every single day—maybe even in your own city.

Enough is enough. This trafficking empire, this adrenochrome machine, must be ripped out—root and branch. No more hiding. No more excuses. No more looking the other way.

The time to act isn’t tomorrow. It’s right now.

READ MORE:

JUST IN!!! Ghislaine Maxwell Just Threatened to Expose the Entire Epstein Client List — Global Elites in Total Panic as President Trump Demands Full Disclosure!

Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence from Prison: “Epstein Is ALIVE & Blackmailing US Politicians”

Hollywood Child Star Found Dead After Exposing Ashton Kutcher as Child Trafficking Kingpin

President Trump Drops Hint Jeffrey Epstein is Still Alive and Living in Israel: ‘The Guy Who Never Dies’

Exposing Pedophilia and Legal Failures in Israel

BOTTOMLINE

Epstein’s crimes centered heavily on his own abuse of underage girls and young women, facilitated by recruiters including Ghislaine Maxwell (convicted and imprisoned) and others.

In late July 2026, French modeling scout Daniel Siad (also referred to in some coverage as a recruiter linked to Epstein) was found dead at his home near Paris.

His name appears roughly 2,000 times in released Epstein files released by the Justice Department; emails show him corresponding with Epstein about young women/models over years, and French authorities had opened related inquiries into trafficking/sexual allegations (which he denied; he had not been charged or arrested).

Earlier associated deaths (e.g., Jean-Luc Brunel in 2022, ruled hanging/suicide in French custody while facing related charges) have also fueled speculation.

WATCH: VIP Child Pimp Found Dead After Revealing ‘Epstein is Alive and Blackmailing US Politicians’

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