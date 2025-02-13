By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 13, 2025

The world’s two most powerful leaders, Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, recently spoke on the phone to discuss their future meeting in Saudi Arabia, Putin’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine, China, the Middle East, and the gains President Trump has made since resuming his rightful place in the Oval Office.

But as President Trump spoke, Putin politely shushed him and uttered a cryptic phrase: “They are in our house now,” followed by, “Better to speak in person.”

Putin offered no clarification, and President Trump didn’t press for specifics.

The information in this article is speculative and comes to us from an influential West Wing source who allegedly saw a transcript of the phone call.

As we’ve yet to see a copy, we’re presenting this story for your consideration.

The source did not share President Trump’s remarks or details that may infringe on the President’s privacy or violate White House security protocols.

Assuming Putin said the previously mentioned sentence, then who are “they,” and what is “our house?”

Occam’s Razor is a problem-solving principle that states the simplest explanation is usually the best. If so, the most germane answer is that “they” refers to the Deep State, and “our house” could mean the Kremlin, the White House, or both.

President Trump and Putin, however, well know that insidious Deep Staters have long ensconced themselves within inner sanctums of justice; that’s neither surprising nor novel information.

It’s unclear if Putin and President Trump had personal translators present during the call, which is vital to know.

Although Putin’s English is better than is generally known, and President Trump has learned rudimentary Russian, they have historically used translators, who have top-secret clearance in their respective positions, when communicating on the phone and in person. It is possible that Putin’s message, for whatever reason, is meant for Trump’s ears only.

Also curious is Putin saying “our house,” suggesting a single, shared dwelling, instead of “our houses,” plural.

President Trump doesn’t live at the Kremlin, and Putin doesn’t reside at the White House. While this can be ascribed to a translational inconsistency due to measurable grammatical contrasts in the English and Russian languages, it’s also conceivable that “our house” equals “the world.”

But again, the pair knows that the Deep State has infiltrated the highest halls of government across the planet, as they’ve persistently fought evil on their respective battlefields.

Delving into the theoretical, could Putin’s nebulous message refer to something besides the Deep State? Perhaps a more ominous emergent danger?

Hopefully, time will tell.