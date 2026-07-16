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Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
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No matter what good L.G. did in the Senate for America, I can't stand nor tolerate pedophiles. I abhor anyone who molests children. These pedophiles exclusively focus on their own desires. They are egocentric and narcissistic. They are selfish and don't care what their insane actions do to others including these innocent young children. Save the children, jail all the pedophiles, and throw away the key!

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