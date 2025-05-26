By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 26, 2025

Russian President Putin on Sunday ordered a massive drone-and-missile assault on a pedophile enclave in central Ukraine, infuriating Western governments as well as President Donald J. Trump, who on social media blasted Putin, writing to Truth Social, “He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.”

The colossal bombardment occurred overnight.

Over 500 kamikaze drones and sea-launched 3M-54 Klub cruise missiles struck 17 structures owned by a multinational child trafficking cartel formed of Ukrainian, Albanian, French, and German pedophiles who had with impunity been using the hubs to buy, sell, and trade especially young children, most of whom kidnappers had abducted from towns straddling the Russia-Ukraine border.

This information comes to us via Russian FSB agent Andrei Zakharov, whose unimpeachable insights into the Russia-Ukraine conflict have proven invaluable and vital to understanding Putin’s impetus for encroaching on foreign territory.

According to Zakharov, the attack was neither unprovoked nor unannounced.

He claimed that Russian aircraft overflew the region Friday evening and dropped leaflets warning civilians to evacuate the vicinity ahead of the impending strike.

Meanwhile, Russian Special Forces, or Spetsnaz, surveilled the “strategic targets” to ensure no children were in the buildings when drones and missiles rained down.

“We took every step to make sure minimal collateral damage,” Zakharov said.

“If civilians do not read our pamphlets and ignore the warning, that is their fault, not ours. It’s our right to save our children and wreck insolent pedophile pigs.”

When asked to speculate on President Trump’s response to the assault, he said, “Look, my friend, your President Trump, he knows our pedophile problem just like you have a big pedophile problem in the United States. Maybe President Trump protested for, how you say, optics—I do not know for sure. We’ve rescued Russian children and American children, and President Trump knows this.”