By Katie Davis

May 18, 2026

A HIGH-tech wall of steel is being mounted around the Gulf region to fend off Iran’s attacks.

Warships armed with laser cannons, drone whisperers and commandos on “ghost ships” are among the game-changing weapons deployed.

President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Beijing, China. EPA

The USS Rafael Peralta implements a blockade against the Iran-flagged crude oil tanker vessel Stream. AFP

It comes after Iran’s demands for a virtual surrender by the US and withdrawal from the region were rejected by President Donald Trump as “garbage”.

The president said a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is now on “life support”.

American destroyers, fighter jets and Apache helicopters are continuing to hunt down IRGC fast boats threatening commercial ships in the contested Strait of Hormuz and blast enemy coastal batteries.

A Qatari tanker turned back to port Tuesday as it approached islands from where Iranian rocket-firing boats and torpedo-carrying Ghadir submarines launch out of concealed inlets and underwater caves.

Another cargo ship was reportedly hit near the port of Qatar, and satellite images show a tanker on fire and leaking oil.

Iranian drones have also struck the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia since US destroyers responded to an IRGC weekend attack.

Iranian cruise missiles and kamikaze drones were “incinerated” by laser weapons shot from the destroyers, according to the Pentagon.

President Trump said:

“They dropped to the ocean like burning butterflies onto their grave.”

But with the threat of Iran’s assault looming large, Ukrainian anti-drone specialists are being brought in by the Gulf states to leverage their expertise.

Ukraine comes under fire from lethal Shahed drones blasted by Russia every day – and those same kamikaze weapons now threaten Arab kingdoms.

Ukraine has developed acoustic radar systems with special sensors that recognizes the distinctive lawn mower sound of Shaheds on inbound trajectories.

It triggers interceptor drones that shoot into the sky – scoring 90 per cent kill rates.

IRGC gunboats have been firing on vessels near Oman. Getty

Iranian missiles and drones caused chaos across Dubai in March when the war broke out as the regime targeted tourist hotspots such as Dubai International Airport. AFP

The wall of steel being built in the Gulf region is designed to mirror Ukraine’s Sky Map system.

It cleverly connects a network of sensors, radars and cameras placed around cities and military bases – which triangulates the approach of incoming drones.

Radars often miss low-flying Iranian Shaheds – but the Sky Map fills the gap by picking up their distinctive noise.

All the data is fed into a control center in Saudi Arabia, with a live map of approaching threats.

It issues alerts to trigger small interceptor drones that hunt down and obliterate targets.

The Sky Map can also be accessed by warships equipped with new laser weapons designed to “fry” drones in midair.

But it could also be used by ground units coming under threat in denied areas.

It may not be enough, however, to hold back the IRGC’s growing missile offensive as the regime ignores President Trump’s red line on abandoning nuclear weapons development and handing over of enriched uranium.

A remarkable picture shows the USS Preble (DDG-88) deploying its laser system out at sea. Army Recognition

Western intelligence analysts fear IRGC chief Ahmed Vahidi, a terrorist mastermind who operated as a special ops agent with Hezbollah organizing suicide truck bombings in the Middle East and South America, is the main power in Iran.

An officer of Argentina’s secret service, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Sun that while operating under diplomatic cover in Buenos Aires, Vahidi directed attacks.

Those assaults used plastic explosive-packed vans driven by Hezbollah fanatics, blowing the Israeli embassy and a Jewish community centre, killing more than 100 people.

He handed out bribes worth $250,000 (£190k) to local officials so they would look away as explosives and suicide teams were smuggled in, according to the source.

Despite being on Interpol’s red list, Vahidi became the defense minister under President Mohammed Ahmedinejad.

They then initiated weapons-grade uranium enrichment, acquiring high-grade uranium from Bolivia, where he and Vahidi visited repeatedly.

The IRGC chief is the only person in direct contact with current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is supposedly lying crippled and disfigured at an unknown location.

Mojtaba has never been seen in public and many believe he is dead – serving as a cardboard cutout for Vahidi.

The IRGC previously shared footage claiming to show naval forces seizing a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. X

Satellite images show a view of Dubai’s port of Jebel Ali on March 1 after an Iranian attack. AFP

The terror chief’s rogue clandestine skills have kept him out of US and Israeli crosshairs as scores of other top IRGC thugs were eliminated.

But top Delta Force and Seal Team Six commandos specialized in intricate snatch operations and high-level assassination may be plotting a major hit in Iran.

Their “ghost ship” was recently spotted at UK-US island base of Diego Garcia, a staging area for operations in the Gulf.

The converted unregistered cargo vessel is equipped with helipads, accommodation for 150 men, and satellite-linked surveillance and electronic warfare systems.

The ship was last seen off Venezuela when Delta Force took Nicolas Maduro.

It comes as the UK has deployed a new low-cost missile system in the Middle East to shield forces and citizens from drone attacks.

The new Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) is being fitted to RAF Typhoon fighter jets – enabling them to destroy targets precisely and at a fraction of the cost of missiles currently used.

March saw a successful test strike on a ground-based target, and RAF Typhoon pilots from 41 Test and Evaluation Squadron conducted successful air-to-air firing in April.

The system has now been deployed in the Middle East with sorties flown by 9 Squadron RAF Typhoon fighter jets as part of the missions to defend British people, interests and partners from threats.

READ MORE:

NUKE THREAT SURFACES: US Breaks Protocol to Reveal Location of Terrifying Submarine Brimming with NUKES as Iran Issues Uranium Threat to President Trump

Make Peace or ‘We’ll Finish the Job’, President Trump Warns Iran as the US Draws Plans to Restart War with ‘Operation Sledgehammer’

US Moves to Deploy High-Energy Laser Counter Drone System as Airspace Threats Rise

Floating Hospitals, Hovercrafts & Drone Lasers: President Trump’s Force Ready to Land in Iran…& What Regime Has in Store for Them

BOTTOMLINE

A high-tech U.S.-led defensive network in the Persian Gulf region dubbed the “Wall of Steel” is designed to counter Iranian attacks involving Shahed-style kamikaze drones, cruise missiles, IRGC fast boats, and other threats in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas amid escalating tensions (including recent Iranian strikes on shipping, ports like Dubai’s Jebel Ali, and Gulf states like the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia).

The system draws inspiration from Ukraine’s successful anti-drone tactics and integrates sensors, AI-driven alerts, warships, and special operations assets.

Here’s a breakdown of the key “sci-fi style” components mentioned:

1. Drone Whisperers (Acoustic Detection + Interceptor Drones)

These are Ukrainian anti-drone specialists and their adapted “Sky Map” system, now being deployed by Gulf states and linked into the broader network.

2. Laser Cannons (Directed-Energy Weapons on Warships)

U.S. Navy destroyers are now fielding high-energy laser systems (such as HELIOS or similar) that “fry” incoming drones and missiles in mid-air at the speed of light.

3. Commando ‘Ghost Ships’ (Stealthy Special Operations Motherships)

These are converted, unregistered cargo vessels turned into floating bases for elite U.S. special forces (Delta Force and SEAL Team Six).

These systems represent a shift toward cost-effective, high-tech defenses against swarming low-cost threats—blending electronic warfare, directed energy, AI/sensor fusion, and special ops.

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