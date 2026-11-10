By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 10, 2026

US intelligence assets and the military are monitoring five migrant caravans heading toward the United States’ southern border from countries in Central and South America, Real Raw News has learned.

As previously reported, caravans began forming in early last month in Ecuador, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Mexico.

The caravans’ founders, US intelligence sources told RRN, wheedled others into believing they had inside info that Democrats would sweep the United States midterm election, and that Texas would become sanctuary state.

The caravans vary in size; while some have fewer than 100 would-be border hoppers, at least two have amassed approximately 1,500 participants.

A 500-man caravan entered the Darién Gap, the treacherous jungle separating Colombia and Panama, last week, said one intelligence source.

“What we’re seeing—it’s not poor people, victims of persecution. They’re wearing designer clothes and carrying modern firearms, accompanied by known cartel members. I’m not saying every one of them is a bad hombre, but 90% are young-to-middle-aged men and there ain’t many women or kids in these caravans,” our intel source said.

The caravans, he added, aren’t outright planning to storm the gates; rather, they plan to encamp in northern Mexico until January 4—the day after ascendent Congresspeople are sworn in—expecting that Texas’ new governor, Gina Hijonasa, will unseal the border and invite criminal illegals into the country.

The same source told us that about 600 migrants, including people the US had already deported, have pitched tents in San Carlos, Mexico, 50 miles northwest of the Eagle Pass, TX, International Bridge.

Asked whether alphabet agencies have assets embedded in the caravans, he said, “This is 2026 not 1986. We don’t have to put our people in harm’s way to gather intelligence.”

As part our investigation into these killer caravans, RRN has also had frequent contact with Texas National Guardsmen who have been in Eagle Pass an El Paso since December 2022, when they unspooled razor wire on the US side of the Rio Grande to deter desperate border crossers.

A senior Texas National Guard officer, Major Jason Malmstrom, an aide to Texas National Guard Commander Major General Thomas M. Suelzer, told us that if Hinojosa tries to open the border in violation of federal law, President Trump will immediately federalize the Guard, usurping Hinojosa’s authority.

“Whatever happens, we’re not leaving the border,” Maj. Malmstrom said.

“Immigration policy is federal, not state. If POTUS orders us to stay, we stay. It’s as simple as that—no ambiguity. We’re wholly prepared to vanquish or repel any fucking illegals.”

The War Department, he noted, is reinforcing the border structurally and deploying a mix of lethal and non-lethal ordnance to hotspots.

“We’re getting long-range acoustic weapons, high-energy blinding lasers, aerial attack drones, and a few other nifty devices that’ll make illegals feel like lungs are on fire. No one’s crossing the border, not on our watch. And if they take a pot shot across the border, it’ll be the last mistake they ever make,” Maj. Malmstrom said.

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