Hermit Hank
4h

Keep in mind the Deep State is constantly pushing for the United States to enter new wars as a means of destroying America. The Fake News Media will push the narrative that war must be declared because fake news is the propaganda side of the Deep State. Stay calm and let the Trump administration handle this but don't expect any help from the democrats opposition party.

