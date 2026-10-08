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Natural Law Warrior
Oct 8

Nothing great about order followers or the military. If it was truly about defense then all "bases" would be disconnected from the grid. However, the military exists to enforce commerce for the wealthy, generate revenue from industrial production for war and to maintain control over people. Government is ultimately based on violence. Police and military are tools of violence.

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