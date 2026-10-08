By Bonny Chu

October 8, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced plans to build a modern, self-sustaining military fortress, saying the site will be selected through a merit-based competition among governors pitching their states as potential locations.

The megaproject, dubbed the “Next Great American Base,” was unveiled during an address at Marine Corps Base Quantico as part of Hegseth’s six strategies to modernize the military.

The initiative rejects what Hegseth described as the legacy approach to spend heavily on advanced weapons systems while service members live on aging bases with outdated barracks.

“For too long, our military has been bogged down by the same old tired Washington playbook: spending trillions on exquisite weapons systems, while our troops live in aging bases, outdated barracks, and with inadequate infrastructure. That era is over,” Hegseth said.

“To back up our warfighters, when we bring the troops home, we won’t just reshuffle troops onto legacy posts. We are going to build them beautiful new bases from the ground up,” he added.

The ambitious undertaking will feature a brand-new military installation spanning hundreds of thousands of acres and housing up to 25,000 service members.

“We are talking hundreds of thousands of acres with organic power generation, modern air defenses, and cutting-edge technology — a fortress,” he said.

The installation is expected to provide first-class living conditions, high-end training grounds and essential services such as health care and childcare, while operating entirely off the commercial grid with independent power sources.

Hegseth added that the base will support President Donald Trump’s executive order on “Beautiful Civic Architecture,” which calls for federal public buildings and military installations to be designed in timeless and classical styles.

“We owe our warriors nothing less than the gold standard,” Hegseth said.

To determine the site location, the Department of War said it is launching a transparent, merit-based competition in which state governors can pitch their proposals directly to top military leadership at the Pentagon.

The winning state will be chosen based on its ability to remove regulatory hurdles and bureaucracy to speed up construction, while offering the best package of land, community support, top-tier housing, schools and other services.

“The state that cuts the most red tape and offers the best package of land and support will win the historic honor of hosting the most lethal, modern, and beautiful military installation on the planet,” a press release stated.

Pitch deliberations will be recorded and made public to eliminate “political favoritism,” according to the Pentagon.

“No backroom Washington deals. No political favoritism – just a straight-up, merit-based contest to see which state will partner with us to build the most modern, beautiful, and lethal military installation on the planet,” Hegseth said.

The project is the fourth announcement among six major strategic initiatives unveiled by the secretary.

According to the Department of War, the other initiatives focus on restoring male physical standards and combat roles, improving the comprehensive review of military standards, overhauling complaint processes, reforming senior leadership and focusing on core training and maintenance.

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BOTTOMLINE

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the “Next Great American Base” during a “State of the Force” address at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

It is framed as a new, large-scale U.S. military installation to be sited through a public competition among states.

The proposed base would span hundreds of thousands of acres and house 15,000–25,000 service members.

It is described as a self-sustaining “fortress” or power-projection platform engineered to operate completely off the commercial power grid, with independent (“organic”) power generation, modern air defenses, autonomous systems, and other cutting-edge technology.

Living and support facilities are to include first-class barracks, training grounds, housing, schools, childcare, and healthcare.

Design is to follow classical architectural standards under the administration’s executive order on “Beautiful Civic Architecture.” Hegseth called it the first new U.S. military base in roughly 40 years and contrasted it with aging existing installations, saying the prior approach spent heavily on weapons systems while troops lived in outdated facilities.

Selection is structured as a transparent, merit-based contest.

Governors and state adjutants general are invited to pitch their states directly to senior leadership (Hegseth, Deputy Secretary Steve Feinberg, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, and potentially President Trump).

Criteria emphasize the ability to cut regulatory hurdles and bureaucracy to speed construction, plus the package of land, community support, housing, schools, and services offered.

Pitch deliberations are to be recorded and made public to limit “backroom” deals or political favoritism.

The Pentagon directed development of an evaluation plan and timeline.

This sits alongside a related initiative, FORTRESS America (Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply, and Survivability).

That program directs every major U.S. military installation to generate its own power so operations continue if the civilian grid is disrupted by cyberattack, sabotage, or other means.

It also covers reshoring critical supply chains (rare earths, specialty metals, semiconductors, propellants), strategic reserves, and hardening against cyber, sabotage, and drone threats.

Official statements note that bases have historically relied on the commercial grid for the large majority of their electricity.

The base announcement was one of six initiatives outlined in the Quantico speech and accompanying releases.

Others included an Autonomous Warfare Command (a proposed combatant command focused on drones and robotics, targeted for establishment around October 2027 and requiring congressional authorization), an Office of Religious Affairs, a Corps of Cadets concept, and Project Meridian (a look at future technological capabilities, with involvement noted from figures such as Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey).

Analysts have noted that establishing and funding a new installation of this scale would ordinarily require congressional authorization and appropriations; the competition process itself does not replace that.

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