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Otto Kornprat's avatar
Otto Kornprat
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Trump ist der irrigen Ansicht, dass die USA die Bewahrer des demokratischen Gedankens weltweit sind..... großer Irrtum!! Er soll sich selbst einmal in den USA umsehen, im Senat und im Repräsentantenhaus umsehen, um dort festzustellen, welche Leute eine Doppelstaatsbürgerschaft haben und dort eine Politik machen, welche Trump einfach akzeptieren muss, um nicht einmal Präsident gewesen zu sein! Wer hat denn die USA in den Krieg - es wurde hier wieder gelogen, wie schon anno dazumal im Falle des Irak - hinein gedrängt? Ja, genau, diese waren es, welche die USA doch - es gibt ja Aussagen dazu - vollkommen in der Hand haben.

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