By Baxter Dmitry

April 3, 2026

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has refused to confirm Washington’s commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), pointing to the bloc’s refusal to join the American-Israeli war on Iran.

Speaking at a Pentagon press briefing on Tuesday, Hegseth stated that the future US relationship with NATO will be decided by President Donald Trump after the Iran war, but noted that many issues with the bloc have been “laid bare” in the Iran conflict.

“A lot has been shown to the world about what our allies would be willing to do for the US when we undertake an effort of this scope on behalf of the free world,” Hegseth said.

He argued that Iranian missiles did not pose a threat to the US, but to its “allies and others,” who responded to Washington’s request for assistance with “questions, or roadblocks, or hesitations.”

“The President is pointing out that you don’t have much of an alliance if you have countries that are not willing to stand with you when you need them,” Hegseth said.

In an interview with the Telegraph published on Wednesday, President Trump himself confirmed that he is strongly considering pulling the US out of NATO if it fails to join the war against Iran, labelling the bloc a “paper tiger.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly suggested in an interview with Fox News that Washington would have to “re-examine” its NATO membership when the war against Iran comes to an end, arguing that “if NATO is just about us defending Europe if they’re attacked, but them denying us basing rights when we need them, that’s not a very good arrangement. That’s a hard one to stay engaged in.”

A number of NATO states have opposed the unprovoked war being waged on Iran by the US and Israel, with several members, including France and Spain, openly refusing to participate in the operation or allow Washington to use their bases or airspace for attacks.

President Trump has repeatedly lashed out at bloc members for their reluctance, branding them “cowards” on social media and claiming that NATO was “a one-way street” and that the US “no longer ‘need[s]’, or desire[s], the NATO countries’ assistance.”

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BOTTOMLINE

War Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized NATO allies for insufficient support.

He echoed President Trump’s frustration: “You don’t have much of an alliance if you have countries that are not willing to stand with you when you need them.” Allies who refused to get involved in operations against Iran were called out specifically.

When asked about NATO’s collective defense (Article 5), Hegseth declined to reaffirm a blanket U.S. commitment, saying that the decision rests with President Trump.

He noted that the lack of allied support in the Iran conflict has “laid bare” the true state of the relationship.

Hegseth has described the coming days as “decisive” and emphasized continued pressure until a deal is reached—while urging allies to share the load.

This reflects the Trump administration’s “America First” approach: alliances are transactional, and inaction by partners has consequences in terms of U.S. enthusiasm for carrying the bulk of the burden.

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