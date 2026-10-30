By Morgan Phillips

October 30, 2026

War Secretary Pete Hegseth fired one of the Pentagon’s senior strategic planners amid an investigation into allegations he leaked classified information to journalists about the Iran war, Russia’s war in Ukraine and other sensitive matters, a Department of War official told Fox News.

The official said Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia failed three polygraph examinations related to alleged disclosures of classified information.

The investigation has been referred to the Justice Department.

Sylvia is also accused of meeting journalists outside the Pentagon with the alleged intention of leaking classified material after Hegseth imposed new media restrictions requiring reporters to be escorted inside the building.

HEGSETH ANNOUNCES JOINT TASK FORCE WITH DOJ TO PROSECUTE LEAKS TO JOURNALISTS ‘WITH THE FULL FORCE OF THE LAW’

Then-Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia pictured during a change of command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DOJ and Sylvia for comment but did not hear back at time of publication.

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said the personnel action followed “an extensive Air Force OSI investigation,” though he did not identify Sylvia by name in his statement or provide further details about the investigation.

Parnell issued a pointed warning to those suspected of leaking classified information: “Our commitment was not an empty promise. We vowed to find you, and we meant it.”

Sylvia served as director of the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, known as the J5, a senior role responsible for developing military strategy and advising the chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

The J5 has been sidelined from that role since the spring, according to well-placed sources who spoke to Fox News.

The official stressed that Sylvia was not a central planner of the Iran war, which falls under U.S. Central Command and its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper.

The Atlantic first reported Sylvia’s ouster Wednesday night, citing sources who said Hegseth had lost confidence in the three-star general amid tensions with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon on April 8, 2026. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Sylvia is the second officer leading the J5 to be removed under Hegseth, following Lt. Gen. John McGee.

Hegseth also removed Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, then director of the Joint Staff, earlier this year.

President Donald Trump told reporters Sylvia is going to have “big problems, long term problems” on Thursday.

Hegseth has previously alleged leaks within his own senior ranks.

Three Pentagon officials were removed amid a leak investigation last year, though they denied wrongdoing and said they were never told what they were accused of leaking.

The abrupt removal comes as the Pentagon reportedly weighs renewed military action against Iran.

U.S. officials have reportedly warned allies in the Middle East to prepare for possible renewed strikes after next week’s midterm elections and potential Iranian retaliation, while additional U.S. forces are moving into the region.

Then-Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, outgoing commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, speaks during the change of command ceremony, May 30, 2025, Fort Campbell, Ky. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

A 1994 West Point graduate, Sylvia has served more than three decades in the Army, including multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and was wounded in combat.

Before taking over the J5 in December, he commanded the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell and had previously served as the J5’s vice director.

Sylvia’s removal is the latest in a broader turnover of senior military leadership under Hegseth, with nearly two dozen generals, admirals and other senior leaders fired, pushed out or otherwise departing during his tenure.

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BOTTOMLINE

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the Pentagon’s top military planner (director of the Joint Staff’s J5 Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy), amid allegations he leaked classified information about the Iran war, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and other sensitive matters.

Sylvia failed three polygraph examinations related to the alleged disclosures. The investigation has been referred to the Justice Department.

He is also accused of meeting journalists outside the Pentagon to leak classified material after Hegseth imposed rules requiring reporters to be escorted inside the building.

Sylvia held the senior J5 role responsible for developing military strategy and advising the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Officials stressed he was not a central planner of the Iran war (that falls under U.S. Central Command and Adm. Brad Cooper).

This comes as President Trump weighs possible renewed military action against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections (the conflict has been ongoing for roughly eight months).

It is the second removal of a J5 director under Hegseth (predecessor Lt. Gen. Joseph McGee was pushed out in 2025) and part of a wider series of firings and forced departures of senior generals and admirals.

Hegseth has prioritized rooting out leaks, including through polygraphs and a joint task force with the DOJ.

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