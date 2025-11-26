Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
12h

Let a Marine Corps Drill Instructor inspect Kelly.😇

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melody Fleming's avatar
Melody Fleming
13h

lol you don’t realize treason is a death penalty? You are cooked Kelly. We will not miss you and I bet a lot of people would like to see the penalty carried out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture