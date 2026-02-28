By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 28, 2026

The United States and Israel attacked Iran massively early Saturday morning; strike aircraft from US airbases in the Middle East and the 5th Fleet, cruise missiles, and drones disabled Iran’s integrated air defense system (IADS) before striking government and military infrastructure in Tehran, which retaliated by firing missiles at the US Navy’s 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain.

The attack on Iran reportedly killed senior regime officials, though Khomeini, the country’s supreme leader, is said to be holed up in a fortified subterranean bunker capable of withstanding any bombardment, including a direct MOAB hit.

As bombs fell, President Donald J. Trump vowed to “annihilate” Iran’s combat forces and urged Iranian citizens to overthrow the country’s government.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally — again — obliterated. We’re going to annihilate their navy,” President Trump said in the address from his Florida home posted to his Truth Social platform.

Undoubtedly, Iran, as it existed yesterday, will cease to exist—but at what cost?

That question plagues the minds of senior military commanders across all branches of the armed forces.

While uniformed personnel are forbidden to publicly criticize the president or his decisions, they often share their thoughts with us on the condition of anonymity.

This morning, Real Raw News spoke with ten senior officers who collectively have 125 years of service and combat experience.

Their answers to the one question we asked—Do you approve of US intervention in Iran?—revealed a sharp divide over a confrontation that could be a catalyst for World War III.

Six of Ten praised President Trump’s resolve, with two of the six saying the US must defend Israel at all costs.

“Bomb those fuckers, twice,” an Army Lt. Col. told RRN.

“No more sanctions, no more games. Obliterate them until the sand runs red with blood. Our ally Israel is boxed in by enemies on all sides, and it’s our job to ensure its survival. Two birds, one stone. We’re protecting Israel and deposing a terrorist regime. God Bless President Trump.”

A Marine Corps major said, “I endorse President Trump’s moves; it’s overdue. A nuclear Iran threatens Israel and the world, and if the commander-in-chief orders military strikes, he has good reason. He has the big picture. You do not; I don’t. If Iran went unchecked, Tel Aviv would one day be swallowed up in a nuclear fireball.”

Four of the six applauded the attack but stopped short of singing Israel’s praises.

“Regime change is good for the United States, for global stability,” said an officer with the 75th Ranger Regiment.

“No one wishes for war, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. POTUS gave Tehran many opportunities to negotiate. They chose death over a deal.”

Of the four dissenters, one said, “President Trump, he wasn’t supposed to be a neocon; he campaigned on non-intervention, but here we are again fighting other people’s wars for them. Iran is Iraq, isn’t Afghanistan, isn’t Libya—lives, American lives, will be lost. Fuck Israel. Fuck Netanyahu. Fuck Herzog. Let them pick up a rifle. Trump’s betrayed his campaign promises. What did we do when Biden stole the election? We stood with Trump and his initiatives. If a Democrat wins in 2028, there’s no guarantee we’ll fight for whoever would’ve been the Republican successor to Trump. Who exactly the Deep State is—it’s become more ambiguous.”

A Navy commander at GITMO said, “Why’re we always cleaning up Israel’s mess? We don’t have the money or munitions for a protracted fight over there. Biden gave away so much of our shit to Ukraine, and it’s not like we can replenish those stockpiles overnight or even in a couple of years. There’s always an ulterior motive for war.”

As of this writing, unconfirmed reports indicate that Iranian missiles have penetrated Tel Aviv’s Iron Dome defense shield, and that General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had beseeched President Trump to continue seeking a diplomatic solution.

READ MORE:

US and Israel Launch Missiles at Iran as Massive Explosions are Seen in Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Runs ‘State Within a State’ Through Secret 4,000-person Network, Report Says

Iran’s Supreme Leader Runs ‘State Within a State’ Through Secret 4,000-person Network, Report Says

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.