By Hannah Knudsen

4 July 2026

Washington, DC, will celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s independence on July 4 with what is set to be the “largest” fireworks display in U.S. history — a 40-minute display involving 850,000 fireworks.

“Organizers at Freedom 250 have shared that the display will include more than 850,000 fireworks nearly doubling the typical July 4th National Mall display, and attempting a new world record,” according to the Trust for the National Mall.

The celebration has been described as the “largest fireworks display in American history,” according to Politico Playbook, which spoke to Pyrotechnico President Rocco Vitale, whose company is participating in the fireworks display.

He told the outlet plans for the spectacular show kicked off in January.

The show is said to span 40 minutes and “will stretch more than a mile across Washington, launching simultaneously from eight barges on the Potomac River, West Potomac Park and firing sites running the length of the Reflecting Pool,” according to Playbook:

More than 60 technicians have spent the past week assembling the display, using fireworks sourced from the United States, Italy, Spain and Asia.

The soundtrack features patriotic crowd favorites like “Party in the U.S.A.” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”

President Donald Trump previewed the event, which he said will include a massive rally he is calling a “Tribute to America.”

Happy 250th Birthday America! President Trump Announces ‘Largest Fireworks Show in History’

“This HUGE Celebration will honor our Country’s People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs,” President Trump said in a Truth Social post, detailing the event.

“With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years,” he said, noting that the ensemble will be the “largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History.”

“There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss. To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capital,” he added.

Lara Trump also recently told The Alex Marlow Show that this display will be “the biggest fireworks display in history there in Washington DC.”

READ MORE:

HAPPY 250th BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!

President Donald Trump’s Washington Makeover: A Look at Every Statue, Memorial, and Fountain

‘PATRIOT GAMES,’ UFC FIGHT at WHITE HOUSE to CELEBRATE AMERICA’s 250th ANNIVERSARY

Bands, Flags, Fireworks: Washington Celebrates America’s 249th Birthday

BOTTOMLINE

Washington, D.C. is preparing for an extraordinary July 4, 2026 celebration of America’s 250th anniversary (the Semiquincentennial) featuring a record-breaking fireworks display of approximately 850,000–851,000 shells.

Organized as part of the Freedom 250 / Salute to America 250 events, the fireworks will launch from 10 sites across the National Mall area.

The show is expected to last about 40 minutes and begin at ~10:30 PM ET on July 4.

This is significantly larger (roughly 10x the typical aerial shells) and longer than the usual National Mall display, with organizers aiming for a new Guinness World Record for the largest fireworks show in history.

Daytime activities, military flyovers and demonstrations (including Blue Angels, Thunderbirds, various aircraft from all branches, and special formations).

This is shaping up to be one of the most memorable Independence Day spectacles in generations, lighting up the iconic monuments in celebration of 250 years of American independence.

Happy early 4th of July!

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