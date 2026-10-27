By Revolver

October 27, 2026

There’s a video making the rounds online, and it’s a doozy. It’s out of Texas, and it has the hair on everybody’s neck standing at attention.

And after hearing what was said inside this “loving” mosque, you’ll quickly understand why the American people have had enough of the religion of peace.

This all started thanks to a speech delivered at the Islamic Association of North Texas, a mosque in Richardson that’s also a polling location.

The speaker is Imam Jihad Abdulmumit. He’s a former member of the Black Liberation Army who, according to the report, spent 23 years in federal prison.

And if that’s not disturbing enough, just wait…

During his speech, Abdulmumit proudly discussed his involvement in armed bank robberies, describing his past activities as part of a “war” fought with weapons.

He also talked about expanding Muslim institutions and building much stronger networks… and then came the phrase that made countless Christian Americans feel uneasy:

“Standing armies.”

What’s really mind-blowing is that this is Texas, a state where patriotism, American traditions, and a strong sense of cultural identity run pretty very deep… or it should.

So, when some Islamic radical speaker with a history of armed militant violence starts talking about standing armies inside a mosque, people are going to have questions.

And one of the most important questions is what the people running this mosque actually think about the message being delivered under their roof.

The RAIR Foundation is now sounding alarm bells over this radical, hateful speech and pointing out Abdulmumit’s violent past and his remarks about building a larger, more organized Muslim presence in America.

RAIR also raises the question of wanting to know more about the mosque’s role as a polling location and whether local election officials should review this arrangement (yes, they absolutely should).

But the most disturbing part of the video centers around Abdulmumit’s pride in his history of armed violence.

He chats about his past criminal activities like it’s a badge of honor.

No regret whatsoever… and then in the next breath, he’s talking about building networks, armies, and institutions, all in the name of Allah, and inside the Great State of Texas.

Amy Mek:

And in case you didn’t know, Texas is the number one state for the fastest-growing number of new mosques.

Seems like that “standing army” is building up fast in the Lone Star State.

And that has us wondering… why is a man who is giddy about his involvement in violence being given a platform to address a religious community in Texas?

And the disturbing language about building ranks, expanding networks, standing armies, and developing institutions deserves a much closer look as well.

And that brings us to the mosque itself…

One of the concerns RAIR has is about the lack of pushback from Muslims when it comes to this radicalized talk and glorifying felons.

Do they support this stuff? Because their silence is starting to get really loud.

Do they agree with Abdulmumit’s attitude toward his violent past?

Did anyone challenge those statements during the event? And what exactly do they believe he was saying when he brought up standing armies?

Does anybody in the Muslim community have anything to say about this? Anybody?

And don’t even get us started on the polling-location issue.

Religious buildings, including churches, regularly serve as voting locations in America, so the use of a mosque for that purpose isn’t automatically a huge red flag, although some probably think it should be.

What matters is whether the facility complies with the rules governing elections and political activity at polling places… and that’s where red flags start flying.

We’re calling on Texas officials to look into this immediately.

But aside from all these disturbing issues, there’s also a cultural issue at play.

AMERICA HAS A CULTURE AND HISTORY WORTH RESPECTING

America has always had a very distinct identity.

And it’s been shaped by our history, founding principles, and religious traditions.

Christianity has played a massive role in our country’s development, including the beliefs and values of many of our Founding Fathers.

Our Constitution also established protections for religious freedom, allowing Americans to worship according to their own beliefs… which is great.

And it shows how remarkable our country is, that we can bring people together from so many different backgrounds.

But that arrangement only works if the people coming here have a great deal of respect for our traditions and the values this country was built on.

And from our vantage point, that respect isn’t coming from the loudest voices within the Muslim community.

Imagine traveling to a predominantly Muslim country, proudly discussing your history of violence and Christian militancy, and then referring to thousands of Christian worshippers as standing armies… how do you think that would go over?

You’d likely be hung in the nearest town square.

So yes, Americans are entitled to be concerned and demand answers when they encounter violent, radical rhetoric like this.

What’s happening in Texas is very concerning.

We hope that good Texan Christians get out and vote during the midterms, because if they don’t, those “standing armies” are going to get a lot stronger.

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Imam Jihad Abdulmumit at the Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT) mosque in Richardson, Texas (circa May 2025) is a former Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army member who served roughly 23 years in federal prison (primarily Lewisburg and Leavenworth) for armed bank robberies, which he has described as “bank expropriations” of which he is “very proud,” framing them as part of “fighting a war with weapons.”

He converted to Islam while incarcerated and later became active in political prisoner advocacy (including the Jericho Movement), community organizing, and speaking as an imam.

In the speech he said: “We have more numbers than any Marxist, any socialist, any anarchist… Every Friday – standing armies worshiping Allah.”

He also called for growing “our own ranks” through networks of mosques, imams, institutions, and infrastructure.

Other speakers at related events at the same location (including Dr. Asif Hirani) have discussed Islamic schools, Sharia, and related topics.

The mosque’s leadership reportedly did not challenge the remarks.

Mosque and population growth in Texas : Texas has among the highest numbers of mosques in the U.S. (third or so after New York and California in the 2020 U.S. Mosque Survey at 224 ; recent directory estimates range roughly 280–340). DFW and Houston are major centers. Growth has been rapid relative to many states, driven by immigration and higher birth rates in some communities. Some local reporting and political commentary has highlighted concerns about parallel institutions, foreign funding, and compatibility of certain Islamic doctrines with American civic norms.

Polling location: IANT has functioned as a Dallas County vote center/polling site. This has drawn separate local political debate, including calls from some candidates to prefer public buildings.

The remarks are protected speech.

Whether they reflect ordinary religious rhetoric, activist enthusiasm, or something more expansionist is a matter of interpretation and depends on the fuller context of the event, the speaker’s ideology, and patterns of Islamist activism more broadly.

Similar debates over demographic change, institutional growth, and doctrinal compatibility have played out in Europe and elsewhere.

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