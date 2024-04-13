The Bidan USA Inc. Shadow Presidency has been full of green screen CGI (computer-generated imagery) fakery. Movie props have even been used to artificially simulate Biden and Kamala boarding Air Force One (AF1) including a fake AF1 plane movie prop and plane stairs with green screens for CGI editing. This is necessary as the US Air Force prohibits the fake "president" actors from flying on the real AF1, reserved for the actual US Commander-in-Chief of the US Military and President of the Restored Republic of USA, Donald J. Trump.