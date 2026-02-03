By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 4, 2026

Last week, in a dimly lit Situation Room at the White House, President Trump sat at the head of a rectangular oak table, his signature red tie askew after a tiring day of meetings.

Flanked by his recently formed Weather Warfare Committee, led by Office of Science and Technology Director Michael Kratsios, POTUS listened intently to an alarming theory:

The brutal cold snap that affected Florida and Texas last week was no act of Mother Nature, but a debilitating assault emanating from foreign HAARP-like technology.

As reported last July, POTUS assembled a hand-picked team of meteorologists, seismologists, geologists, mathematicians, and statisticians after an aberrant storm dumped over a foot of rain in Kerr County, Texas, resulting in billions of dollars in property damage and the deaths of 110 people, including 24 youngsters at a Girl Scout jamboree.

Democrats blamed the tragedy on DOGE budget cuts, but President Trump’s advisors suggested the freak deluge was a Deep State attack on Republican soil.

At last week’s meeting, Kratsios told attendees,

“People, we’ve got enemies who think they can play God with the weather. We know it’s not Alaska; that’s been disabled. The abnormal freeze was unnatural.”

The freeze in question struck with ferocious intensity, plunging temperatures in Dallas to a bone-chilling 10 degrees and blanketing the Florida Panhandle in snow.

Widespread power failures left a million people from Atlanta to Houston freezing in the dark, and some of Florida’s citrus groves froze solid, causing billions of dollars in agricultural losses.

Texas oil rigs ground to a halt as pipelines and gear froze.

Kratsios asserted that Deep State globalists had attacked the United States using a HAARP array in China’s Hainan Province.

He and geophysicist Thomas Voss told President Trump that “We detected anomalous ultra-high frequency signals coming from Hainan hours before the front hit. The pulses superheated the atmosphere, generating a pressure wave that steered Arctic air masses toward the southern United States. It’s not climate change; it’s climate warfare.”

President Trump grilled the team with pointed questions. “So, you’re telling me China, and we all know about the China virus, is freezing my energy to hurt the economy? What’s our countermeasures?”

Kratsios recommended reactivating the United States’ HAARP array at the University of Anchorage, suggesting it could be deployed beneficially to create a “defensive weather shield” over the United States.

The briefing reportedly delved into historical precedent, with Kratsios citing unverified reports of Soviet-era weather experiments during the Cold War and alleged Chinese cloud-seeding ops during the 2008 Olympics.

He also showed the committee thermal imaging maps that showed unusual Jet Stream deviations ahead of last week’s Arctic frost.

“It’s foreigners messing with our weather,” Kratsios said, “not random.”

As the meeting wrapped, President Trump vowed swift action:

“They’re weaponizing the skies! We can’t let them control our weather, destroy our farms, our homes, our beautiful people. We need a fantastic, impenetrable United States Weather Warfare Shield—the best shield ever—to protect America. Build it big.”