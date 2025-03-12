By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 11, 2025

Crisis actors are amplifying the measles scare in a West Texas community as the global Deep State and its media co-conspirators spin a fictitious narrative about a resurgence of a disease eradicated in the United States in 2000.

A highly transmissible respiratory ailment, measles allegedly infected approximately 3,000 people per million in the 1960s prior to the development of a controversial vaccine.

It chiefly affected children, prompting health authorities to mandate vaccinations to enter the public education system.

By the early 80s, cases had dropped precipitously to 13 per million, and, by 2020, 1 per million, effectively ending the epidemic.

Nonetheless, sporadic outbreaks have occurred over the decades, mainly in Amish and Mennonite communities where vaccination rates are lower than the national average.

Regardless of who gets vaccinated and who doesn’t, measles has a low mortality rate; all diseases and viruses, including the common cold, claim lives.

People have different degrees of susceptibility based largely on age, genetics, and lifestyle choices. And vaccines, which often have deleterious side effects, have never conferred one hundred percent immunity against any disease.

As of this writing, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported 198 cases, most in rural Gaines County, and attributed 23 hospitalizations and two fatalities to the disease.

The numbers don’t pass the sniff test.

On Friday, I made the grueling 6-hour drive from Dallas to Gaines County, hoping to scrape together facts on the so-called outbreak’s severity.

The Mennonites I observed lived normally—no one was self-quarantining, social distancing, or wearing a mask.

Wary of foreign faces, more so because of media harassment, citizens of Seminole were reluctant to chat about the outbreak, with some simply saying it’s been blown out of proportion.

On my drive in, I spotted two “measles testing tents” staffed with nurse practitioners hired by the DSHS to evaluate for free any child displaying symptoms of the illness.

Neither site had any takers, and the NPs refused to say how many children had been tested, citing confidentiality.

Across town at the Seminole Family Health Clinic, a staff member requesting anonymity told me the region had 31 confirmed cases of measles—as opposed to the 129 in Gaines County, per the CDC and DSHS—and that the deceased child died with, not of, measles.

The hospital across the street, which allegedly holds 23 children with severe complications, refused to let me view the “measles ward.”

I had dinner at the Wild Harvest Kitchen, with a simple menu and delicious food.

Every table, nook, and cranny was filled with men, women, and children, none of whom mentioned the word “measles.”

As I forked chicken strip salad into my mouth while jotting notes onto my iPad, a local man approached me and said he hadn’t seen me around town before.

When I told him that I was an independent journalist from Dallas on a fact-finding expedition, he, astutely aware of my Long Island, New York, accent, said I definitely wasn’t “the hell from Dallas.”

I confirmed his suspicion, replying that I had lived in Texas from 1997 to 2013 and from 2019 to the present, and he relaxed his guard.

His name was Matt, not a Mennonite, just a hard-working West Texan working in the oil & gas extraction industry to feed his family of six.

“Yeah, we got measles here now, but it ain’t our fault,” he told me.

On January 12, Matt said, six Mexican “illegal aliens” packed like sardines in a jalopy rolled into town—four adults and two kids who barely spoke a lick of English.

Matt knew this because he had been at Wild Harvest Kitchen that night when the illegals came in search of handouts. Both children, he added, had unsightly spots on their faces and arms and coughed and wheezed as if to keel over.

“We ran them out,” Matt told me, “But everything started right there.”

A waitress, Shelly, confirmed Matt’s story, saying the adults and diseased children left town after restaurant staff, having ejected them from the establishment, caught them dumpster-diving.

Shelly offered additional illuminating details: Two days later, three never-before-seen youths magically appeared in Seminole, accompanied by adults too clean-cut to be from the area.

She told me the children’s faces, arms, and legs were ridden with blemishes and that she overheard an adult telling a child, “We have to go back to the hotel to touch up your makeup because it’s running.” She also heard an adult say to a child, “Scratch yourself harder.”

I can’t prove who those people were, as they were long gone by my arrival, but the accounts I heard, taken in the aggregate, suggest health authorities are scaremongering.

The Deep State never lets a crisis go to waste. They’re fearmongering avian influenza and, now, measles.