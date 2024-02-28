Media reports recently offered a rare glimpse into the shoulder-rubbing and deal-making at gatherings of Europe’s most secretive organization – the Institut International d’Etudes Bancaires. However, sensitive issues related to global policymaking are hardly the prerogative of this gilded banking society. Notably, the organization has no website, with membership, agendas and minutes not made public. On top of that, members are reportedly discouraged from sharing details of the discussions.