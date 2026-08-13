By James Myhre & Dennis Sifris, MD

August 14, 2026

Eating eggs regularly doesn’t significantly impact blood pressure for most healthy adults. However, those with heart disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, or obesity might need to limit their intake.

1. Eggs Don’t Directly Raise Blood Pressure in Most People

Eggs are low in sodium, a key dietary factor in hypertension (high blood pressure).

One large egg has about 60 milligrams (mg) of sodium, a small part of the recommended daily limit of 1,500 mg.

A 2020 review of 15 controlled studies reported that:

Nevertheless, study results are inconsistent, with some linking high egg consumption to increases in blood pressure in certain groups.

Because of this, the American Heart Association (AHA) notes that up to one egg per day (or seven per week) can fit within a heart-healthy dietary pattern for most healthy adults.

2. Eggs Can Raise Cholesterol Slightly

One large egg contains around 200 mg of cholesterol, mostly in the yolk.

Cholesterol is of general concern, as high levels promote the build-up of plaque and hardening of the arteries (known as atherosclerosis).

Atherosclerosis, in turn, worsens hypertension, and vice versa. With that said, the impact of eggs tends to be modest.

This is because the effect of eating eggs on “bad” low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (which causes plaque buildup) and “good” high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol (which helps clear excess cholesterol from the blood) is relatively equal.

By maintaining a “neutral” LDL:HDL ratio, eggs may pose a lesser risk of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases.

This is evidenced by a 2017 review of studies, in which no association was found between the number of eggs consumed and any adverse changes in the LDL:HDL ratio.

3. Eggs Provide Nutrients That May Support Healthy Blood Pressure

One large egg contains several nutrients linked to improved cardiovascular health, including:

Potassium (63 mg): Helps balance sodium levels in the blood

Magnesium (5 mg): Supports blood vessel relaxation (vasodilation)

Protein (6 grams): Promotes satiety (a feeling of fullness) and weight loss, beneficial to blood pressure and heart health

Because of these and other factors, some studies have reported that eating five or more eggs per week as part of a heart-healthy diet was linked to modest improvements in blood pressure.

4. Eggs May Affect Some People More Than Others

For most healthy adults, eating eggs regularly may not significantly affect blood pressure.

However, some groups may need to reduce their intake due to underlying health conditions, such as:

Established cardiovascular disease: The AHA recommends these people reduce both dietary cholesterol and saturated fat.

High LDL cholesterol: People with LDL levels of 160 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or more, as well as those with rare conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia, may also need to monitor their intake. Quintão ECR. Does eating eggs matter? Arc Endocrin Metab. 2022 Apr 19;66(2):152–156. doi:10.20945/2359-3997000000464

Type 2 diabetes: Diabetes accelerates atherosclerosis by damaging arteries. Though study findings vary, some suggest that high egg consumption is linked to a greater risk of heart disease in people with diabetes—especially those with high cholesterol.

For people with severe hypertension, current guidelines do not single out eggs as a food to restrict purely because of blood pressure.

Even so, it’s important to see a healthcare provider to have your cholesterol checked and discuss healthy eating habits.

Some people are so-called “hyper-responders” who may be otherwise healthy but experience a greater-than-average increase in LDL after eating cholesterol.

5. The Way Eggs Are Cooked Can Make a Big Difference

How you prepare eggs and what you eat them with can affect blood pressure.15 This includes added salt or foods that are high in sodium and saturated fats, such as:

Bottom line: It’s usually the sides—and not the eggs—that influence blood pressure most.

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