By Anthony Scott

November 29, 2025

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed, the suspected National Guard shooter, Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, previously worked for a special force unit in Afghanistan that worked under the CIA.

Now new information is coming to light about the Kandahar Strike Force or “Zero Units”, Lakanwal previously served in.

The Kandahar Strike Force, also known as “Zero Units” was composed of Afghan nationals under the command of the Afghanistan National Directorate of Security which was an intelligence agency established by the CIA.

The New York Times reported the zero units were trained and equipped directly under the CIA and were trained to conduct clandestine missions across Afghanistan.

The Zero Units served alongside Americans, helping them fight, then evacuate. Now, they face uncertainty as they begin their new lives in the United States.

An image of an ID badge circulating widely online Thursday that purportedly shows the suspect in the shooting of the National Guard members says he was assigned to the “Kandahar Strike Force” or “03” unit, one of a number of so-called “Zero Units” that worked closely with U.S. and other foreign forces during the war in Afghanistan.

The badge also carries the words “Firebase Gecko,” which was the name of a base used by the CIA and special forces in Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, inside what was previously the compound of the Taliban’s founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar.

CBS News has not independently verified the authenticity of the ID badge shown in the photos, but CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the suspect had previously worked “with the U.S. Government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar.”

The “Zero Units” were exclusively composed of Afghan nationals and operated under the umbrella of the National Directorate of Security, or NDS, the intelligence agency established with CIA backing for Afghanistan’s previous, U.S.-backed government.

A former senior Afghan general under that previous government told CBS News on Thursday that “03 unit, also known as The Kandahar Strike Force (KSF), was under the special forces directorate of NDS.

They were the most active and professional forces, trained and equipped by the CIA. All their operations were conducted under the CIA command.”

The New York Times further confirmed these Zero Units salaries were directly paid by the CIA.

Google Searches for CIA-Linked Afghan Spiked HOURS Before Attack

That possibility alone demands forensic scrutiny: IP subpoenas, timestamp verification, and a full audit of who searched this man’s name and why.

Because Lakanwal was not an unknown figure drifting anonymously through America. He was a former paramilitary operative with a file, a sponsor, and an intelligence-community history. The agencies involved in his evacuation and vetting know exactly who he is — and who he stayed in contact with.

Taken together — the pre-event searches, the intelligence background, the location of the attack, and the lack of any publicly known motive — the narrative being presented to the public looks increasingly incomplete.

The American people are being told this was a random act of violence. But the digital footprint suggests coordination. The resettlement records imply oversight. And the operational style — a daylight ambush on uniformed personnel near the White House — looks less like a spontaneous breakdown and more like a message.

Until federal investigators release the full vetting file, communication logs, and IP data linked to those early-morning searches, the most important question remains unanswered:

Who was Rahmanullah Lakanwal working for on the day he pulled the trigger — and who knew before the first shot was fired?

READ MORE:

President Donald Trump Speaks on Horrific Illegal Alien Terrorist Attack on National Guard Warriors, Calls for Death Penalty Against Suspect

President Trump To Revoke ‘Legal’ Status of Over Half a Million Migrants

President Trump set to slap travel ban & restrictions on 43 countries including Russia and Belarus with 11 nations on the ‘red’ list

CIA “Threat List”: Names 8 MILLION AMERICANS Who WILL BE DETAINED or EXECUTED When MARTIAL LAW Is Imposed

BOTTOMLINE

The CIA-backed “Zero Units,” also known as Afghan National Strike Units or Counterterrorism Pursuit Teams, were elite paramilitary forces established in Afghanistan following the U.S. invasion in 2001.

They operated under the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country’s intelligence agency, which was itself created and heavily supported by the CIA.

These units, numbering around 10,000 to 12,000 members across various regional groups (such as the 01, 02, 03, and 04 units), were designed for high-risk, clandestine operations and functioned as a “secret army” for the U.S., allowing American forces to conduct missions with plausible deniability.

During the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Zero Unit members played a key role in securing Kabul’s airport and aiding evacuations, in exchange for priority resettlement in the U.S. to protect them from Taliban reprisals.

Journalists have referred to them as “death squads” for their brutality and the trail of civilian casualties they left, with faulty intelligence exacerbating the issues.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.