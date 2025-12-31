By Yi-Jin Yu

January 1, 2025

After midnight strikes, revelers ringing in 2026 at Times Square will get a second treat as red, white and blue confetti rain down to usher in America’s 250th anniversary.

The nonpartisan organization America250 is teaming up with One Times Square to kick off the semiquincentennial celebration in 2026, which will mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“What better way to ring in 2026 with the iconic global countdown in Times Square,” Rosie Rios, the chair of America250, previously told “Good Morning America”.

Along with the special confetti, which will kick off at about 12:04 a.m. ET, the iconic Times Square ball will feature a special design and a finale will highlight a dynamic pyro display set to a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by the late Ray Charles.

“It’s going to actually be the first time you’re going to see this technology deployed in this way ever,” Rios said. “So we’re excited to be part of this.”

What’s new with the New Year’s Eve ball this year?

This year’s new ball is named the “Constellation Ball” and is the ninth ball since 1907 to be showcased at Times Square.

The “Constellation Ball” is 12.5 feet in diameter, features 5,280 handcrafted Waterford crystals and LED lights and weighs 12,350 pounds, according to One Times Square, which designed the new ball.

Why will the New Year’s Eve ball drop twice?

In addition to the New Year’s ball drop, Times Square will also host a second ball drop later in the year.

On July 3, 2026, the new “Constellation Ball” will get lowered for a second time in honor of Independence Day.

America250 is the nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the celebration of the 250th year of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In 2016, Congress authorized America250, also known as the United States Semiquincentennial Commission, “to provide for the observance and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and related events through local, State, national, and international activities planned, encouraged, developed, and coordinated by a national commission representative of appropriate public and private authorities and organizations.”

BOTTOMLINE

The 2026 New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square features several updates tied to a new design and the kickoff of celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.

New Ball Design: Dubbed the “Constellation Ball,” it’s the largest in the event’s 118-year history, measuring 12.5 feet in diameter and weighing over 12,000 pounds. This marks a shift from the triangular crystals used since 1999, emphasizing themes of interconnectedness, wholeness, and the cyclical link between past, present, and future.

Patriotic Theme : To honor the U.S. semiquincentennial (250th birthday), the ball will glow in red, white, and blue after its initial midnight drop, accompanied by a second confetti release of 2,000 pounds in patriotic colors and a pyrotechnic display set to Ray Charles’ “America the Beautiful.”

Double Drop on New Year’s Eve: For the first time ever, the ball will drop twice on the same night. After the traditional midnight descent welcoming 2026, it will be relit around 12:04 a.m. and drop again in its patriotic mode.

Additional July Event: The ball will make history with another drop on July 3, 2026 (Independence Day eve), the first non-New Year’s Eve ball drop in over a century, styled similarly to the Times Square tradition.

The ball was unveiled and tested in late November 2025, with preparations including crystal installations captured in recent videos.

