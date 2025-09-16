By J.B. Shurk

September 16, 2025

Earlier this year, medical researchers from the University of Texas published the results of a bombshell study documenting the mental health impact of so-called “gender-affirming” surgery.

Trans surgeries increase risk of mental health conditions, suicidal ideations: study

Gender dysphoria patients experienced ‘heightened psychological distress’ two years after surgery.

The study included nearly 110,000 male and female patients who were eighteen or older and diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Among those patients observed, some underwent surgery, and some did not.

The results were clear:

Two years after surgery, those who “transitioned” had “significantly higher” rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation.

This was true for both males and females.

The study’s authors were careful not to draw conclusions beyond the scope of the data: “Findings suggest the necessity for gender-sensitive mental health support following gender-affirming surgery to address post-surgical psychological risks.”

Pro-“trans” publications framed the research in sympathetic ways, with one insisting, “While affirming surgery remains a crucial step for many, this research highlights the urgent need for post-surgical mental health support.”

However, even those wary of jumping to conclusions recognize that the study underscores the risks to people who undergo “drastic, life-altering procedures” that “demand lifelong management.”

Too many patients are encouraged to make “irreversible changes” to their bodies with hormone therapy and surgery “only to regret” those changes in the next few years.

The Minneapolis “trans” terrorist who murdered praying children on their first day of school confessed in a manifesto, “I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brainwashed myself.”

He admitted that he disliked his long hair but felt cutting it would be an “embarrassing defeat.”

He wrote, “I hate my face” because it “never matches how I feel.”

The “trans” terror attack against Christians in Minnesota is an exclamation point to the University of Texas research that suggests that enabling people to believe they are something that they are not is dangerous both for those who suffer from delusions and those who are expected to interact with the delusional in real life.

Unfortunately, corporate news publications pretend not to see this connection.

On the contrary, the majority of corporate news stories that have been published since the “trans” terror attack in Minneapolis attempt to blame the victims.

If only American society had more completely embraced the delusions of the “trans” terrorist, these apologists for a child-murderer explain, the carnage never would have been necessary.

Christians, many pro-“trans” voices callously suggest, are the true culprits responsible for “trans” terrorism.

Because they acknowledge biological reality and encourage others to love God, Christians are viewed as threats to the “trans” community.

However else one feels about the issue of “transgenderism,” it seems reasonable to say that “trans” terrorism did not exist until the medical profession turned “trans-ing” into a profitable industry.

With experimental hormone treatments, pharmaceutical drugs, and surgeries sold as “solutions” for delusional men and women who wish to be something they can never be, biological lies now generate massive profits.

With left-wing medical institutions and government-subsidized health insurance insisting that these radical “treatments” are legitimate “health care,” the practice of butchering healthy bodies is applauded as “gender-affirming care.”

Once again, the “first, do no harm” army of white coats has chosen to justify harm for money.

To be fair, licensing boards, medical journals, and hospital systems that have gone all in on “trans” madness while branding skepticism “dangerous hate speech” have made it nearly impossible for medical professionals to resist this decade’s pre-eminent pseudo-science fad.

Only those doctors willing to defend real science, moral conscience, and the Hippocratic Oath while risking dismissal, social ostracism, and the loss of a medical license have demonstrated the requisite strength of character to speak out against intentional harm sold as “health care.”

This rush to betray scientific principles, medical ethics, and morality in the name of “trans” ideology eerily mirrors the medical industry’s support for abortion.

After fifty years of covering up the harms women suffer from abortion procedures and a massive cultural-political campaign to celebrate the murder of babies as a “constitutional right,” it is rare to find anyone in the medical profession willing to stand up for the lives of the unborn.

As is true of hormone therapy and so-called “sex change” surgeries for “trans” patients, competent medical scientists have long known that induced abortions often cause women long-term, if not permanent, harm.

A major research study back in 2013 examined the link between abortion and mental health risks. It concluded,

“There is no available evidence to suggest that abortion has therapeutic effects in reducing the mental health risks of unwanted or unintended pregnancy.”

On the contrary, following an abortion, a woman is 30% more likely to feel anxiety, 70% more likely to feel suicidal, 130% more likely to abuse alcohol, and 300% more likely to abuse drugs.

Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Issues

Additional studies suggest that women have an 85% increased risk of mental health problems after an abortion and that they are twice as likely to require psychiatric hospitalization.

According to Patricia K. Coleman, in the British Journal of Psychiatry (2018), post-abortive women face an 85% increased risk of mental health problems.

For years, the abortion lobby told women they could “move on” after ending a pregnancy. The science says otherwise.

These are not numbers that abortion lobbyists want women to know.

They prefer women to “shout their abortions” as if they were noteworthy accomplishments and to lie to emergency room doctors when they experience serious complications from abortion pills (so as to hide those statistics from the real world).

As writer Laura W. recently noted on Twitchy, mifepristone — a drug commonly used to induce abortion — negatively interacts with at least 671 other drugs and at least six diseases.

With regard to drug interactions, 364 can cause major harm and 285 can cause moderate harm.

Girls and young women who are encouraged to see abortion as some kind of “rite of passage” or badge of feminist “independence” are generally unaware of the serious physical dangers to their lives or the likely mental side-effects they will experience from abortion.

On the contrary, those who celebrate abortion shamelessly describe it as “life-saving care.”

Democrat Congresswomen Praise Abortion Giant Planned Parenthood for ‘Life-Saving Care’

Last week the Democratic Women’s Caucus and Reproductive Freedom Caucus celebrated Planned Parenthood’s role in killing over sixty-five million children since Roe v. Wade legalized casual murder in 1973.

Congresswoman Rose DeLauro praised the abortion conglomerate for “saving women’s lives.”

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici thanked Planned Parenthood for “providing health care to people who need it.”

Amid the smiles, laughter, and festivities, no one mourned the deaths of millions of women whose lives were cut short before their births, and no one took the time to express sadness for the millions of women who struggle with mental health problems today because of past abortions.

Just as is true of “trans” butchery euphemistically called “gender-affirming care,” millions of Americans will continue to suffer because the medical industry covers up the harms linked to abortion and defends the killing of babies as “health care.”

It is difficult to say who is more monstrous — the politicians who sacrifice lives in pursuit of an ideological agenda or the medical professionals who disregard their oaths to do no harm in service to the corporations, political parties, and NGOs that offer them money and awards.

As Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. works to overhaul the CDC, the FDA, and all of the other public health agencies under his authority, self-described “experts” within the medical community are strenuously resisting his efforts to “make America healthy again.”

Medical doctors and scientists call for his resignation every day.

Regardless of their individual qualifications, it is important to remember that many of these same people called for mandatory injections with the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

They closed schools, forced toddlers to wear masks, and inflicted great harm on an entire generation’s childhood development.

They pushed for home confinement but made exceptions for Black Lives Matter protesters and “climate change” activists. And most support “trans” surgeries and abortions for minor children without parental consent.

Doctors who behave like devils cannot be trusted to tell the truth.

BOTTOMLINE

Gender-affirming care (hormone therapy, surgeries) worsens mental health, citing studies like one from the University of Texas (likely referencing a 2025 Journal of Sexual Medicine analysis or a 2024 Cureus paper on post-surgery risks), and claims it has created a "profitable industry" fueling violence like the trans shooting.

It equates this to abortion care, alleging both violate "Do No Harm.”

Major medical organizations (e.g., American Medical Association, World Professional Association for Transgender Health) endorse it as evidence-based for alleviating gender dysphoria, but critics highlight risks.

Here's a balanced overview:

A 2020 American Journal of Psychiatry correction revised an earlier pro-surgery study, finding no clear mental health benefits from surgeries alone.

Meta-analyses (e.g., Cornell University's 2023 review of 55 studies) conclude transitions improve well-being for most, but regret/detransition occurs in 1-2% (often due to external pressures like discrimination, not inherent flaws).

Trans people face 4x higher suicide attempt rates overall, largely attributed to stigma, family rejection, and barriers to care—not the care itself.

Gender-affirming care is indeed a growing market (estimated $1-2 billion annually in the U.S. by 2025, per industry reports), driven by increased visibility and insurance coverage post-2010s.

Surgeries (e.g., via clinics like those affiliated with major hospitals) can cost $20,000-$100,000, and hormones are ongoing.

Some whistleblowers (e.g., from Tavistock Clinic in the UK), argue for-profit incentives may rush assessments, especially for youth.

However, it's a tiny fraction (<0.1%) of the $4 trillion U.S. healthcare industry, dwarfed by sectors like oncology or cardiology.

Ethical guidelines (e.g., WPATH standards) require thorough psychological evaluation before interventions, and most care is provided by multidisciplinary teams, not "devilish" opportunists.

Bans in 24+ states (as of 2025) have led to lawsuits citing harm from denied care, with evidence showing worsened mental health in restricted areas.

