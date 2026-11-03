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MrRobb
4h

First -----one must" THINK~~~LOOK BEFORE YA LEAP"".....

The RED FLAGS of warning were right in front of your nose.....

!!!THINK.....with YOUR OWN HEAD!!!........Not some AI Bulllsst.........Da TV and Da News yahoo and gaggle internet were NOT ON MY MEDICAL Team...Hellllo?????

Think......why did bigpharma have a billion dozes of already prepared "vaccines" already and tested??? I Don't Think so..........

Masks to Protect you from a assumed Virus?? Sorry.__NOT POSSIABLE!!!

THINK........Road side Billboards were already Printed up and on display days before Da TV and news papers told ya the was a "KILLER Virus' ready to LEAP OUT on YOU and the family.??????

HELLLLLO????????

Well if you don't LOOK BEFORE you LEAP...........well....thats how the cookie crumbles.......some would say...TuffTitttty

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