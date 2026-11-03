By Brianne Dressen

November 3, 2026

For years, people experiencing serious health problems due to COVID vaccination have asked for something fundamental: rigorous scientific investigation into what happened to them, why it happened, and what might help.

Many have spent years seeking answers through a fragmented healthcare system, encountering clinicians unfamiliar with their symptoms, struggling to access appropriate evaluation, and trying to find researchers willing to investigate their conditions.

Now, the National Institutes of Health has announced a dedicated research effort intended to investigate health problems following vaccination and infection.

The October 5 opening of the new Vaccinology and Immunology Center represents a meaningful development in a process that patients have long urged federal institutions to undertake.

Yet once again, much of the public conversation risks becoming about politics rather than the people who need this research.

On October 19, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and NIAID Acting Director John H. Powers III publicly outlined the center’s objectives.

These include examining symptoms and potential biological mechanisms, identifying risk factors, exploring treatment options, and using research findings to inform vaccine safety. NIH anticipates enrolling several hundred participants initially and expects to launch the study before the end of 2026, once the protocol is finalized, IRB approved, etc.

The study has not yet launched, eligibility requirements are still being developed, and no one should mistake an announcement for proof that the research will deliver the answers patients need.

And let’s be honest about the intention; while I write this as a representative of over 40,000 COVID vaccine-injured Americans, the NIH’s mission is not to push any agenda.

For the first time in a long time, Dr Bhattacharya is working to get politics out of the way of good science.

The protocol, its implementation, the quality of the science, and the transparency of its findings all deserve scrutiny.

But scrutiny should begin with an accurate understanding of what has actually been announced.

Recent mainstream reporting has included claims that NIH staff do not actually want to conduct this research.

At the same time, the agency’s own published description of the center and its intended work is in complete contrast with this reporting.

The public should be able to examine the primary source, ask legitimate questions, and distinguish between documented facts, political interpretations, and mainstream news slants.

That distinction matters because the stakes extend far beyond a single institution or administration.

I know firsthand what the NIH can mean for a patient who has spent months fighting to be recognized. When I was evaluated at the NIH and diagnosed with post-vaccine neuropathy, they provided treatment that I attribute with saving my life.

But what happened next was just as consequential.

A follow-up call from the NIH team to my home physicians changed everything. I no longer had to spend so much of my limited energy fighting to prove that something was wrong.

Barriers with doctors quickly changed to doctor-patient collaboration for my future care.

That is the potential of an institution like the NIH: not only to advance scientific understanding, but to give patients the clinical credibility, direction, and support that can fundamentally change the course of their care.

For people living with serious symptoms, research is not an abstract policy debate.

It is an opportunity to understand biological mechanisms that may have gone unexamined, identify risk factors that could help clinicians recognize similar cases, and explore treatment approaches that may improve lives.

It is also an opportunity to establish what the evidence does not support. Good science must be willing to reach either conclusion.

Patients considering participation should have access to clear information about eligibility, procedures, potential risks, and limitations so they can make their own informed decisions.

Those who do not participate must not be forgotten.

The knowledge gained should ultimately help improve recognition and care beyond the initial group of research participants.

There is a broader problem in how this subject is covered in the media.

Vaccine injury often receives widespread attention only when it becomes entangled in political conflict.

The resulting coverage can become a referendum on public figures, institutions, or competing political narratives.

Meanwhile, the patients whose experiences prompted years of advocacy are left explaining, once again, that their lives are not talking points.

Journalists should examine the research and follow the evidence wherever it leads.

They should speak with affected patients, researchers, and clinicians.

They should report setbacks and failures alongside progress. And they should distinguish between legitimate concerns about a program and unsupported claims about its intentions.

The same standard should apply to public institutions. A research announcement is only the beginning.

Patients deserve follow-through, transparent communication, credible findings, and continued attention when the headlines fade. They deserve institutions willing to investigate difficult questions without prejudging the answers.

For years, patients have asked to be taken seriously enough to be studied. That request should never have depended on which political figures were willing to champion it.

We can acknowledge that this research effort is a beginning without declaring it a success before the science has been done.

We can welcome an opportunity for answers while continuing to ask hard questions. And we can insist that the needs of patients remain more important than the political narratives surrounding them.

The true measure of this effort will not be the attention generated by its announcement.

It will be the quality of the research, the honesty of the findings, and whether the knowledge gained ultimately helps people who have waited far too long for answers.

Let the science proceed. Let the questions be asked. Let the answers follow.

READ MORE:

Children aged ‘zero to four’ added to vaccine injury claims scheme

NO CURE in sight for the mRNA VACCINE INJURY pandemic

FRIGHTENING TRUTH: Airborne mRNA Vaccines are being created that can be delivered straight into the Lungs without the need for Injection

Vaccine Injury Claims Surged During COVID Pandemic but Reimbursements Were Low, U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) Says

BOTTOMLINE

Brianne Dressen), a former preschool teacher and AstraZeneca COVID-19 clinical trial participant, developed severe neurological symptoms (later diagnosed at NIH with post-vaccine neuropathy), co-founded React19 to support people reporting long-term post-vaccination issues.

She writes as a representative of what she describes as over 40,000 COVID vaccine-injured Americans.

People with serious, persistent health problems after COVID vaccination have sought rigorous investigation into mechanisms, risk factors, and treatments for years, often facing fragmented care and skepticism.

The NIH’s new Vaccinology and Immunology Center is presented as a step forward.

It aims to examine symptoms and potential biological mechanisms (after vaccination or infection), identify risk factors, explore treatments, and inform vaccine safety.

It is framed as a research study expected to enroll several hundred participants with serious effects, with launch anticipated before the end of 2026 after protocol finalization and approvals. It is not a walk-in clinic for routine care.

Dressen praises Bhattacharya for trying to “get politics out of the way of good science.” She argues that when coverage centers on political figures, agendas, or institutional fights rather than patients, the people living with these conditions effectively disappear.

She recounts her own NIH evaluation and treatment (which she credits with helping save her life and improving coordination with local doctors).

She calls for scrutiny of the protocol, transparency, and evidence wherever it leads—explicitly noting that good science must be willing to find either harm or no causal link—and stresses that an announcement is not proof of results.

Media, she says, often treats the topic mainly when it becomes a political conflict, turning patients into talking points.

The center sits within broader HHS actions under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. focused on vaccine injury reporting, research, and patient care.

Official framing emphasizes that serious problems after vaccination or long-term post-infection symptoms (e.g., resembling Long COVID) deserve evaluation, noting overlapping immunological features in some cases.

Critics (including pieces in Science-Based Medicine and statements from the NIH Clinical Center’s oversight board) argue the effort is shaped by Kennedy’s long record of vaccine skepticism.

The October 5 event included signs labeling people “Vaccine Injured,” which board chair Jack Leslie and others said suggested a foregone conclusion.

Leslie warned that findings of harm would be dismissed as biased, while findings of none would lead patients to call it a sham—either way eroding trust.

Some view it as a limited research study (not a new standalone clinic with dedicated new funding or open access) that risks politicizing or duplicating existing work rather than advancing neutral science.

React19 and similar groups represent a real community of people reporting ongoing symptoms and seeking recognition and research; past institutional responses were sometimes dismissive.

The article’s central point is that rigorous, transparent study of reported post-vaccination (and post-infection) syndromes should prioritize evidence and patients over political narratives.

Whether the NIH effort delivers that—or is undermined by its origins and presentation—will depend on the actual protocol, methods, data quality, and open reporting of results.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.