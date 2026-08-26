Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pablo Cruise's avatar
Pablo Cruise
5h

One other thing should be mentioned. Chemicals are used to grow them. They can become toxic liike any insecticide used on fruits. I speak from experience.

Be sure to wash well, soak for 10-20 min and may use commercial fruit cleaners or vinegar/water.

Yes, an excellent fruit for mental acuity and oter.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture