Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
2h

Why the delay?? Strategic?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stone Raven's avatar
Stone Raven
2h

How has obummer managed to escape the noose at GITMO?

Thank you for the article. The truth must out about these evil soulless monsters/globalists their reign of hell must end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture