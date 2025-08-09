By Project Veritas

August 9, 2025

A whistleblower, in hiding abroad and fearing for her life, has delivered explosive evidence to Project Veritas exposing an alleged visa fraud scheme involving the late former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, media figure Armstrong Williams, and other prominent D.C. insiders.

Patrícia Lélis, a Brazilian journalist who worked for Williams, confirmed by a second anonymous government source, claims wealthy foreigners are securing U.S. visas through sham companies, with Barr’s direct knowledge and participation.

Lélis alleges she’s being set up as the fall-guy in an ongoing DOJ cover-up to protect the powerful ‘Deep State’ individuals involved.

The late former Attorney General Bill Barr and Media Figure Armstrong Williams.

Patrícia Lélis, hired in 2021 by Armstrong Williams’ media company, Howard Stirk Holdings, claims she was pulled into a visa fraud scheme to secure U.S. visas and green cards for wealthy clients, including the parents of Superordinary CEO Julian Reis, a former JP Morgan trader and hedge fund founder.

Lélis alleges that Williams and his legal counsel, NY Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, instructed her to craft business plans for fake companies, like “Reis Cosmetics,” to obtain E2 Investor Visas, which allow foreign nationals to work in the U.S. by investing in a business.

Project Veritas examined texts revealing Armstrong Williams directing Patrícia Lélis to receive $700,000 into her personal account for creating a business plan for Peter and Vivienne Reis' E-2 visa application.

When Lélis raised concerns about the absence of a contract and being falsely presented as a lawyer rather than a journalist, Williams responded with threats.

Armstrong Williams instructs Patricia Lélis to receive $700,000 into her bank account. "Stop asking so many questions."

Despite being presented as legitimate to U.S. immigration authorities, these companies allegedly conducted no actual operations.

Lélis further claims Barr knew of the fraud and used burner phones to communicate and conceal the scheme.

Lélis further stated, “Bill Barr knows the companies that they launched for the visa was not real companies.”

She revealed a suspiciously swift visa approval process, including a mere 10-minute interview in Singapore for Julian Reis’ parents, expedited through Barr’s connections.

“After they got their visas, I discovered they do not have any plan to open and operate the company. So, it’s basically like they create a fake company that I helped to create with them,” she said.

In a March 2022 email, Clyde Vanel told Patricia Lélis that Bill Barr would expedite the visa approval interview for Julian Reis’ parents, Peter and Vivienne Reis. A remarkably swift 10-minute interview and approval followed in Singapore in July 2022.

Project Veritas investigated the listed Florida address for ‘Reis Cosmetics’ on the E-2 visa application and confirmed no such business exists or operates there and has not operated there according to witnesses.

Reis Cosmetics Florida LLC is listed as "Inactive."

Lélis reported the visa fraud scheme to the FBI, which she claims triggered her prosecution while others involved remain uncharged.

Indicted in January 2024, Lélis faces 19 charges, including wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and aggravated identity theft.

She is accused of defrauding immigrants by posing as a lawyer and soliciting payments for fraudulent E-2 and EB-5 visa services.



Project Veritas reviewed hundreds of text messages, emails, and documents, confirming a September 2022 text from Attorney Clyde Vanel to Patrícia Lélis.

In it, Vanel directs her to finalize the business plan for the Reis visa as a “back-up” measure, instructing her to act as his “paralegal” assistant without credentials.

Vanel claims the visa scheme is foolproof, stating that former Attorney General William P. Barr bypasses standard government processes to expedite and “automatically approve” visas for their “business partners.”

"Barr and Armstrong always make sure they get approved." NY Assemblyman and HSH legal counsel, Clyde Vanel, instructs Patricia Lélis to act as his paralegal and craft the business plan for Reis Cosmetics.

Julian Reis responded to Project Veritas confirming that Reis Cosmetics is non-operational, stating complications from COVID-19.

Yet, records show the business was filed in January 2022, 16 months after Florida lifted pandemic restrictions.

Reis denies working with Armstrong Williams for his own visa, claiming it was obtained through Withers law firm. It’s unclear why he then enlisted the help of a talk show host to secure subsequent visas for his parents.

Project Veritas has verified through travel records that Peter and Vivienne Reis continue to enter and exit the United States.

Although Reis Cosmetics is listed as inactive, they frequently travel under the business visa secured through Lélis, Williams, and Barr.

Travel records indicate that Peter Reis continues to enter and exit the United States utilizing a E-2 visa issued for Reis Cosmetics.

Project Veritas sought to present evidence of this visa scheme to U.S. Department of Justice officials, who took no action.

An anonymous government source has informed us of an ongoing cover-up within the Department of Justice, including by Attorney General Pam Bondi.



Project Veritas calls for an immediate federal investigation into these serious allegations, which, if substantiated, could expose systemic corruption within the U.S. immigration process and implicate one of the nation’s highest-ranking former law enforcement officials.



These allegations strike at the heart of public trust in our immigration system and the integrity of those entrusted to uphold the law.

Project Veritas is committed to exposing the truth, no matter how powerful the individuals involved, and we stand by whistleblowers like Patrícia Lélis who risk everything to bring these issues to light.



In upcoming segments of this series, Project Veritas will reveal further evidence of covert high-level meetings involving former and current elected officials, schemes to politically target President Donald Trump and his allies, and illegal lobbying bribes paid to U.S. officials for political favors. Stay tuned.

BOTTOMLINE

Whistleblower Patrícia Lélis, a former Brazilian journalist employed by Armstrong Williams’ media company, Howard Stirk Holdings alleges that the late former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and media figure Armstrong Williams were involved in a visa fraud scheme to secure U.S. visas and green cards for wealthy foreign nationals, including the parents of Superordinary CEO Julian Reis.

According to Lélis, the scheme involved creating sham companies, such as “Reis Cosmetics,” to obtain E-2 Investor Visas, which allow foreign nationals to work in the U.S. by investing in a business.

She claims to have been instructed by Williams and his legal counsel, NY Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, to craft business plans for these fake companies, with Barr allegedly aware of and facilitating the fraud, using burner phones to conceal communications.

Lélis further alleges she was directed to receive $700,000 into her personal account for creating a business plan for Peter and Vivienne Reis’ E-2 visa application, and when she raised concerns about the lack of a contract and being misrepresented as a lawyer, Williams threatened her green card status.

Project Veritas claims to have verified travel records showing Peter and Vivienne Reis entering and exiting the U.S. using visas tied to the inactive Reis Cosmetics, suggesting the scheme’s success.

Lélis says she reported Barr and Williams to the FBI, after which she faced 19 charges in January 2024, including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, which she claims is retaliation for her whistleblowing.

She is currently in hiding abroad, fearing for her safety. This raises questions about the reliability of her claims, though Project Veritas asserts it has corroborated her story with text messages, emails, and a second anonymous government source.

The U.S. immigration system has known vulnerabilities, particularly with E-2 and EB-5 visas, which require significant investment but often lack rigorous post-approval oversight to ensure businesses are operational.

This creates opportunities for fraud, as alleged in this case.

However, no formal charges have been brought against Barr, Williams, or Vanel based on publicly available information, and the Department of Justice reportedly took no action when presented with Lélis’ evidence, which some claim indicates a cover-up.

