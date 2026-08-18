By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 19, 2026

White Hats and administration officials have reportedly earned President Trump’s ire for suggesting he dismiss leggy, blonde aide Natalie Harp, the former MAGA Newsmax correspondent who joined Team Trump in March 2022.

She’d quickly gained the nickname “Human Printer” because she carried a portable printer while perpetually shadowing President Trump as a puppy dog would its master.

She assumed the formal White House role of Executive Assistant to the President (also listed as Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President) on January 20, 2025, at the start of President Trump’s second official term.

Seldom do our sources align with what news appears in legacy media (it has scorched President Trump’s proximity to Harp).

Still, we’ve heard from enough unimpeachable sources—on multiple fronts—to dismiss their concerns and observations.

The MSM has manufactured baseless accusations insinuating libidinous relations between Trump, 80, and Harp, 35.

Harp has even faced allegations of undergoing facial and body modification surgery to mimic President Trump’s eldest daughter’s (Ivanka) appearance.

Although RRN has yet to see proof of either claim, Harp’s infatuation with President Trump is undeniable.

She routinely hides love letters in the Oval Office for President Trump to find, including one that read, “You’re the only thing in this world that matters to me,” and, according to Trump’s Secret Service detail, slept the summer of 2023 in Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club locker room to stay as near to him as possible.

Some sources have ascribed Harp’s behavior to that of a stalker.

Our sources, though, are more concerned about Harp’s influence over President Trump.

A source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told RRN that the general last month asked President Trump for permission to arrest Arizona Senator Mark Kelly for treason.

Purportedly, Harp was in the Oval Office with President Trump and overheard the call.

According to our source, President Trump was prepared to approve the request when Harp interjected, “It’s not the right time for that.”

Instead of siding with Gen. Smith, who said White Hats had overwhelming evidence Kelly had taken Deep State money to defame President Trump, POTUS took Harp’s advice, telling the general to “stand down but stand by.”

Harp, our source added, also convinced President Trump to veto General Smith’s request to apprehend Deep State agent and former FBI agent Curis Heidi, one of the countless agents involved in the debunked Russia Gate scandal who had also been part of Biden’s FBI strike force that raided and occupied Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2022.

Heidi was one of the agents who made a beeline for Melania’s bedroom and tossed her underwear drawer, our source said.

“We’ve no rational explanation for what’s going on, but for some bizarre reason, Natalie Harp coerced POTUS to shoot down our planned arrest. What’s going on, I don’t the fuck know, but her influence is disturbing.”

Besides White Hats, people in the White House are secretly praying Natalie Harp disappears.

“I can’t say for sure she’s a Trojan Horse, but she goads President Trump to post crazy shit on social media,” a White House source told us.

“It appears she’s doing everything she can to cause President Trump to make bizarre posts that, and there’s no way around this, will hurt Republicans in the midterms. Many of us want her gone.”

A Secret Service agent stationed at the White House told RRN, “It’s nuts the sway she has here.”

It’s also been broadly speculated that the immensely popular White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, resigned not because of her official explanation—wanting time with her children—but because President Trump left her on an undefended Qatari Air Force One.

At the same time, he and Harp snuck onto an older plane to escape a potential Iranian missile threat following a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

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