By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 27, 2025

“Papa John’s pizza delivery,” a voice called out after three times ringing a doorbell and rapping on the door with a clenched fist.

“No one here ordered pizza,” a woman’s voice behind the door called out.

“Someone did, ma’am, and paid for it,” the delivery guy said.

The woman, Judge J. Michelle Childs of the Washington appeals court, swung the door ajar and glanced at the clean-shaven 30-something guy holding a pizza box and wearing jeans and a Papa John’s tee-shirt and ballcap.

She grimaced at the man, saying “MAGA lunatics” were wasting money sending food to judges opposing Trump’s deportation of “undocumented persons.”

“If they’re paying, I’ll eat it,” she told the delivery man, “but don’t expect a tip,” she said.

The delivery guy opened the box.

Atop the extra-large pepperoni and mushroom pizza was a piece of paper, a military arrest warrant signed by acting Judge Advocate General Lia Reynolds charging Childs with treason and insurrection.

She was handcuffed and read her rights before realizing her life had suddenly turned upside down.

In late February, liberal federal judges from Washington, D.C. to Washington State have reported a string of prepaid pizza and food deliveries arriving at their homes at all hours of the day and night.

As of this writing, three dozen jurists have allegedly gotten unsolicited pizzas; in several instances, the recipient’s name was a dead or estranged relative of the homeowner.

Criminal U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, an Obama appointee, claimed someone had ordered a pizza to her home in the name of her dead son.

She and her peers are blaming “Trump’s MAGA army” for the rash of “doxxing” deliveries, which she ascribed to intimidation tactics aimed at striking fear in judges opposing President Trump’s immigration policy.

The fact is, there is no concrete proof that the judges have received scores of unwelcome deliveries, unless we accept their claims as truth.

They’ve cried to the MSM and to social media followers, demanding the FBI thoroughly investigate the matter, but provided scant proof, nary a receipt, substantiating claims of harassment.

Nonetheless, their vociferous dissonance has headlined evening news broadcasts, and White Hats were listening.

In their pursuit of justice, White Hats have innovated fascinating and sometimes humorous means to apprehend Deep Staters.

In July, JAG investigators tracked a late Alvin Bragg staffer, Matthew Colangelo, to St. Croix, where, posing as resort guests, they arrested him after he had consumed several frozen margaritas and passed out drunk.

READ MORE: New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg Executed at GITMO

In May 2023, US Marines masquerading as surfers in Miami Beach caught intoxicated former late IRS Director Charles Rettig as he was clumsily carrying a beach umbrella and a cooler filled with soda cans from a parking area to the sand.

These are only two examples.

“We thank the Deep State for giving us ideas,” a JAG source told Real Raw News.

“When we heard about these liberal judges griping about getting pizzas they didn’t order, well, it inspired us.”

He said JAG has “open cases” on 47 “compromised” federal and state justices, Childs among them.

Childs, he added, had been on JAG’s radar since early January, when she accused President Trump of weaponizing his adherents against the judiciary.

A Crooked Biden appointee, Childs had used the bench to espouse anti-2A rhetoric and block the president’s efforts to eliminate corrupt unions pilfering cash from employee pension funds.

Our source said JAG has solid evidence that Childs accepted bribes from the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, and the National Gun Victims Action Council, an American organization that advocates for gun control, to argue on their behalf.

“Specifics will be revealed at tribunal. Even if she hadn’t answered the door, we’d have got her, but the cow couldn’t refuse a free pizza,” our source said.

The ploy took place on Saturday evening.

As the JAG agent dressed as Papa John’s driver lured Childs onto her porch, three other agents lurked in her manicured shrubbery, ready to pounce.

When she saw the open box and the arrest warrant, she tried retreating inside, but the agent snapped a handcuff on her right wrist and dragged her onto the lawn.

She was gagged and bagged and brought to a military safehouse for processing, our source said.

“Another one down, many more to go,” he said. “This is the woman Pedophile Biden wanted on the Supreme Court—frightening.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.