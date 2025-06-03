By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 3, 2025

White Hats from coast to coast are fuming mad at the Trump administration for allowing the FDA’s approval of a lower-dose mRNA clot shot for senior citizens and people 12-65 with at least one underlying medical condition.

Last week, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said his agency was greenlighting Moderna’s potentially lethal jab, which the company said would be broadly advertised and publicly available ahead of the 2025-2026 “respiratory ailment season.”

According to Moderna, the new mNEXSPIKE is one-fifth as potent as its original vaccine.

It claims that 11,500 people participated in clinical trials, with few experiencing mild side effects like injection site pain and headaches.

That’s what Moderna—and other pharmaceutical manufacturers—claimed in 2021 as the criminal Biden regime imposed upon society draconian mandates and shamed the unvaccinated.

The death toll from vaccination mandates and broad deception cannot be calculated accurately because latent side effects often surface months or years following vaccinations and booster shots.

We’ve seen figures ranging from 800,000 to 3,000,000 US casualties.

What’s certain is the federal government lied grandiosely, blaming the virus—a common cold—for vaccine-induced deaths and injuries.

People vaccinated in 2020 and 2021 might be healthy today but die suddenly days, months, years, or even a decade from now. This isn’t fearmongering; it’s a fact.

Excess deaths, an epidemiological term measuring the increase in the number of deaths during a time and/or in a certain group, as compared to the expected value or statistical trend during a reference period, have spiked precipitously since 2021.

In 2022 and 2023, the US saw 1.5 million excess fatalities.

So, it comes as no surprise that the Armed Forces, which endured uncounted clot shot casualties during the late Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s tyrannical but ephemeral mandates, had choice words criticizing the FDA, Marty Makary, and President Trump.

Because the military is part of the Department of Defense, which is part of the Executive Branch, uniformed officers are expressly forbidden from speaking contemptuously against the president, vice president, secretary of defense, etc.

As we oppose jeopardizing officers’ careers, we will quote them anonymously without stating individuals’ ranks or specific billets.

“Months, it took months to catch, incarcerate, and try the late [Moderna CEO] Stephan Bancel. And this is what the government’s doing, approving another vaccine? What the fuck is going on here? Haven’t enough people suffered? I don’t care if it’s a weaker dose; it’s still poison,” one Marine Corps officer told RRN.

“The vaccine left my wife infertile,” an Army officer said.

“Now, we can’t have kids, and we’d planned to. It destroyed her ovaries. Look, no mater how you cut it, the buck stops with President Trump. He’s at the top of the food chain, and he has the authority to stop Moderna from marketing another shot in the United States. I’m disappointed.”

Another Army officer said, “The vax killed my dad. One day he was healthy as an ox, he got the two shots, and a week later he had a massive coronary. He was 55, fit, didn’t drink, smoke, or indulge in vices. The vax did it; no one can convince me otherwise. This FDA guy, Makary, is suspect and President Trump should investigate his history. This ain’t right. It ain’t right.”

National Guardsmen and Coast Guardsmen, too, voiced displeasure with yet another clot shot circulating throughout the nation.

“This crap’s a dystopic nightmare. Overall, I support the president and his mission, but why is the FDA letting another mRNA fake vaccine—I don’t understand. Makes no rational sense since we now know the damage these shots caused. How many of us are dying inside and just don’t know it yet? It’s a sad day for America,” a National Guard officer said.

A Coast Guard officer said of the vaccines, “Maybe I’m a lucky one. But maybe not. I got vaxxed because the now deceased traitor Lloyd Austin forced me to. I haven’t had any side effects—yet. I can’t say the same for a seaman and a petty officer who’d been under my command. I was forced to make them get vaccinated. One, his leg became necrotic after the shot and had to be amputated. The other is dead. The only thing that’d give me comfort right now is President Trump making a speech outlawing vaccines in the US. Anything short of that is a half measure, or—I don’t want to say more.”

In all, Real Raw News spoke with 35 officers across all branches of the Armed Forces, and all had a shared hatred of the new vaccine.

Real Raw News has reached out to both the FDA and HHS for a comment, and we’ll update this article if we receive a reply.

