By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 5, 2026

White Hats are trying to discern how many corrupt feds and ANTIFA antagonists infiltrated the 400-man Patriot Front march that took place at the National Mall yesterday morning, before scorching heat and violent storms temporarily shuttered festivities.

Patriot Front is a decentralized citizen militia group and part of the alt-Right movement that split from Vanguard America, a broader patriot force with chapters in 17 states, following the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Liberals, Democrats, and the mainstream media have maligned these God-loving nationalists, calling them violent extremists, white supremacists, Klansmen, neo-fascists, and myriad derogatory names—primarily because they largely support President Trump.

At least 20 Patriot Front members got swept up in the January 6 fiasco for simply exercising their First Amendment right to protest peacefully. They appear often at Trump rallies and as counterprotesters at ANTIFA demonstrations.

Yesterday, approximately 400, all sporting shades and face coverings, marched in lockstep on scorched grass. Their presence had mixed reactions, as they toted various flags—Old Glory, the Confederate Flag, and even the Stars and Stripes hung upside down, a federally recognized symbol of dire distress.

Some revelers cheered them on, shouting, “USA, USA, USA,” while others gawked in stunned horror, their pallid faces of profuse confusion.

The White Hat-adjacent National Guardsmen who patrol the National Mall were equally confused, for Patriot Front had arrived unannounced, unexpectedly, though they had no obligation to RSVP for a public event on public property.

Like most militias, however, Patriot Front ordinarily orchestrates meetups via social media and messaging apps like Signal to coordinate logistics.

In the weeks leading up to America 250, White Hats monitoring militia communications heard no chatter suggesting that the Patriot Front was mobilizing.

“Organizations like Patriot Front—their guy don’t just crawl out of bed one morning and suddenly decide to march. These ops get planned in advance, months in advance, and we’d know their plans,” a White Hat source told Real Raw News.

Asked why White Hats are spying on patriotic citizens, he added, “Why? Because militias are targeted for infiltration by feds and ANTIFA, it behooves us to know who’s coming and going.”

And asked why President Donald J. Trump’s FBI, led by patriot Kash Patel, would embed agents within law-abiding militias, he went on, “Don’t be naive. If Patel fired all 20,000 agents today and hired 20,000 new ones tomorrow, half of them would still be Deep State. That’s how it is. And don’t forget about all he’s already fired. You think they’re sitting at home on a sofa watching TV? No. They’re plotting, too.”

White Hats, he said, found it highly suspicious that all 400 wore balaclavas and sunglasses to conceal their identities from the plethora of hidden facial recognition cameras throughout the mall.

“It occurred to us some, if not all, were imposters, especially ones flying upside-down flags. Makes no sense since they are overwhelmingly supporting President Trump and he’s been fixing shit and controls all three branches of government. Didn’t feel right, seemed off. We did try to contact trusted people at Patriot Front, but we couldn’t get through at the time,” our source said.

Near the end of the march, one of the Patriot Front marchers blew his cover.

Drenched in sweat that surely dripped down his forehead and into his eyes, a portly marcher gasping for air momentarily removed his glasses and lowered his chin diaper just enough for a nearby facial recognition scanner to map his face and upload his features to a White Hat-controlled database.

He was identified as Joseph Cathcart, a 43-year-old active FBI agent from the bureau’s Maryland headquarters.

“You know that saying about roaches? If you see one in your kitchen, there are a thousand more you don’t see. So, how many feds were there, and how many ANTIFA members were working together? They’re fueling the MSM’s bullshit narrative that Trump loves Nazis. It’s their plan to turn independent voters Blue in the midterms and 2028. US Army Cyber Command and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command—now looking at footage to work out what feds, ex-feds, and ANTIFA were in that crowd.”

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