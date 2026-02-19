By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 20, 2026

White Hats were told not to pursue the “seditious six” after Attorney General Pam Bondi and US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro failed to indict them on charges of sedition, Real Raw News has learned.

The term “seditious six” refers to six Democratic lawmakers—Senators Mark Kelly and Elisa Slotkin, and House Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan—who, in November 2025, published to social media a viral video intimating that armed forces members could decide for themselves the difference between lawful and unlawful orders issued by the Department of War.

All six have prior military or intelligence backgrounds.

Prosecutors attempted to indict them for seditious conspiracy (18 U.S.C. § 2384) in early February, but a D.C. grand jury rejected Pirro’s assertion that the six encouraged insubordination or interred with military loyalty/discipline.

It was the latest in Pirro’s string of failures since President Trump picked the former Fox News host as interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Subsequently, Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh at GITMO asked a prominent “administration official” for permission to detain and question the seditious six, a source in Gen. Bligh’s office told RRN, as he believed JAG would succeed where the DOJ had failed.

Gen. Bligh, our source said, aimed to arrest the “seditious six” as enemy combatants, meaning JAG could strip them of citizenship and detain them indefinitely.

“These six pose a clear and present danger to command integrity,” Gen. Bligh told the White House.

“Presidential authorization for detention under emergency powers is essential.”

It’s unclear whether Gen Bligh’s request reached President Trump’s desk, but on February 15, he received a response from a West Winger our source wouldn’t name.

“Moving against them now would be bad optics with the midterms around the corner. Military help isn’t wanted; we’ll find another way at the right time,” came the response.

Will the “Six” face justice through other means, like congressional probes? For now, the military’s leash remains short, and the lawmakers walk free – a victory in a very real power struggle.

