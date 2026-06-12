By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 12, 2026

White Hats on Monday neutralized a “camouflaged” drone that nearly violated protected airspace above Madison Square Garden, where POTUS and entourage were watching the San Antonio Spurs defeat the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA finals.

Besides a Secret Service armada and a metropolitan police task force, US Marines, sight unseen, formed part of POTUS’ mammoth security detail, inconveniencing rabid Knicks fans who had shelled out thousands and thousands of dollars for even nosebleed seats.

Entire streets around MSG were shut down and cordoned off as throngs of fans ambled like zombies.

Collectively, the cloistered mobs, shoulder-to-shoulder and packed together like a tin of sardines, navigated the baffling labyrinth of barricades, fences, and checkpoints that bordered MSG and parts of Midtown.

While some fans griped, most understood the Secret Service had a mandate to safeguard a leader often targeted for assassination.

With the cops and Secret Service guarding the Garden, White Hats roosted elsewhere—on the Brooklyn Bridge, the Rockefeller Plaza observation deck, the flight deck of the USS Intrepid, elevation positions with an unobstructed view of the darkening, overcast sky.

If an ANTIFA madman tried sprinting past a checkpoint, the Secret Service, though sometimes incompetent, would defuse the threat, while White Hats gazed skyward, awaiting death from above.

Early last week, Marine Corps Cyberspace Command intercepted unencrypted “chatter” between members of a Muslim militant group, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (JID), which is allied with Iran and ideologically aligned with Tehran’s goals—death to the West.

This decentralized organization operates primarily in the Gaza Strip but has sleeper cells worldwide.

According to a source in General M. Smith’s office, Jihadists planned to fly an explosive-packed Cessna 172 from Lakehurst Maxfield Field, an uncontrolled airfield in southern New Jersey, and crash it into the dome of Madison Square Garden, potentially annihilating 10,000 lives.

The unthinkable, we all know, never happened, and no plane breached Manhattan airspace during the game.

Even if one had, alert fighters at Otis Air National Guard Base and Langley Air Force Base would’ve scrambled and at full afterburner intercepted any bogies, either veering them away from protected airspace or downing them over a river.

Nonetheless, White Hats deemed the threat so serious that they committed 500 men to POTUS’ safety.

In addition to stationing men—equipped with MANPADS—in Manhattan, General Smith deployed Reconnaissance UNITS to Lakehurst Maxfield Field and six more non-towered airstrips in southern and central New Jersey, as well as two on Long Island.

The general had also requisitioned an M301 squad vehicle fitted with a LOCUST high-energy anti-aircraft laser, placed at Weehawken Public Playground in New Jersey.

“We were covering our bases,” a source in Gen. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

“If we found a plane and Muslim pilots, we’d have engaged on the ground, before any plane took off. That threat never materialized, but we detected and sank a drone that was where it shouldn’t have been.”

At approximately 9:30 p.m., as the Spurs dominated the Knicks in Game 3, a White Hat team at the edge of Pier 76 glimpsed a pinprick of green light emanating from what they assumed was a drone zipping across the Hudson River toward Manhattan.

Propelled by six vertical lift motors, it was larger than hobbyist gear and smaller than military hardware.

“About the same size and configuration as Amazon delivery drones, just painted black,” our source said.

The spotters, he added, relayed the drone’s position to the LOTUS operators, and a brief, attenuated pulse sent the sparking drone careening into the Hudson.

For all their effort, though, White Hats were unable to recover the drone—they had forgotten to recruit divers. And by the time they did, at 3:00 a.m., an NYPD harbor patrol boat was fishing debris out of the brackish water.

“We didn’t get the drone or what’s left of it, but I’d call this a win. No plane attacked Madison Garden, and we stopped what could’ve been another attempt on POTUS’ life,” our source said.

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