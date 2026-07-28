By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 29, 2026

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) found landmines buried across Alligator Alcatraz while conducting a survey of the landscape Monday morning, a White Hat source told Real Raw News.

As reported previously, the Trump administration and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis agreed to let White Hats convert the former ICE detention center into a Deep State internment camp.

The Department of Homeland Security had said it was packing up shop and moving Alligator Alcatraz detainees because the Swampland prison was too expensive to maintain.

While partly true, DHS had an ulterior reason for abandoning Alligator Alcatraz: One of the private contractors, Critical Response Strategies, supervising the facility had frequent security lapses that resulted in detainees staging prison breaks and violent assaults on staff.

To avoid appearing ineffectual, the administration suppressed these incidents from public records.

Last week, USACE geologists and engineers arrived at Alligator Alcatraz to evaluate the feasibility of excavating a moat between inner and outer fences that would, once built, surround the 24,960-acre property.

The moat would be filled with hungry alligators and venomous Florida cottonmouths.

According to our source, USACE engineers were using total station, theodolite, and GPS (RTK) receiver to measure property boundaries when a civil engineer spotted the tip of M16 anti-personnel mine protruding through the dirt near the facility’s airstrip.

Fortunately, he saw the mine before stepping on it and triggering an explosion that could’ve killed or dismembered him. The survey was postponed pending the arrival of US Army combat engineers and explosive ordnance disposal specialists.

The next day, a combat engineer team from Fort Bragg and EOD specialists from Fort Greg-Adams reached Alligator Alcatraz and scoured the grounds for additional threats.

They safely discovered and disarmed 34 anti-personnel devices that someone had planted at Alligator Alcatraz after the DHS and CRS departed.

“We’ve talked to President Trump, DeSantis, DHS, and CRS officials and they say no one, to their knowledge, buried mines. And it makes sense, because the explosives were in places staff would’ve stepped on them. It seems reasonable, right, to assume they were put there after.”

Unfortunately, when DHS and CRS pulled out, they removed all infrastructure, including surveillance cameras that might’ve recorded the perpetrators.

“Whoever did this knows what they were doing. Waited for the right moment. Deep State doesn’t want its people interned, but they’re so callous, they’re more than happy to see their own people blown to bits along with us,” our source said.

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