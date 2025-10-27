By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 27, 2025

Patriotic California National Guardsmen on Thursday stumbled upon a cache of ANTIFA paraphernalia and unlicensed handguns while surveying a food bank in Burbank, California, Real Raw News has learned.

The finding marks the second time in a month that forces loyal to the president have uncovered evidence proving that ANTIFA is not a myth, as Democrats Claim, but a cohesive, military, Leftist movement funded by liberal Hollywood A-listers and, of course, George Soros.

READ MORE: Marines Seize ANTIFA Armory in Los Angeles Ahead of “NO KINGS DAY” Protests

As reported previously, Marines in Los Angeles raided a self-storage unit that held ANTIFA flags, gas masks, and steel batons, and later “detained” the renter, a certain Kenneth Bodewell, a shadowy activist with financial ties to AOC and Bernie Sanders.

RRN is still awaiting an update on Bodwell’s interrogation.

The self-storage and food bank discoveries appear unconnected but exemplify a disturbing truth: Antifa, which President Trump has labeled a domestic terrorist organization, is a fundamental threat to National Security.

Last week, the clone or body double masquerading as Gavin Newsom deployed the state’s National Guard to inventory and safeguard food pantries amid the government shutdown.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIX – Gavin Newsom)

It—we can only refer to Newsom’s current variant as an it—also tasked the Guard with preparing meals for distribution to “families in need.”

Eight hundred Guardsmen were activated to track food banks in critical cities.

Sixteen arrived at a Burbank food bank on Thursday, when, while helping volunteers sort canned goods, they opened a carton labeled “canned soups.”

But instead of soup, the carton held 25 T-shirts bearing ANTIFA’s signature logo. Also hidden among the provisions were furled ANTIFA flags, a carton of tear gas canisters, and an assortment of handguns whose serial numbers had been obliterated with acid.

Unbeknownst to the Newsom imposter and California lawmakers, many Guardsmen had forged friendships with the Marines President Trump had deployed to Los Angeles in June.

They had bonded in brotherhood, united behind a common banner—the Constitution of the United States and the realization that California’s leadership was encouraging, not deterring, domestic terrorism.

The Guardsmen at the food bank were among that lot, according to a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office.

“Fortunately, we’ve met California National Guard personnel who’ve seen through the lies, the deceit, and have become White Hats. We now count the men in Burbank as allies. When they found the ANTIFA merchandise, they didn’t call it in to their commander, General Beevers, who’s a fucking Deep Stater. They called us for advice,” our source said.

General Smith, he added, encouraged the Guardsmen to seize the paraphernalia and bring the food pantry’s volunteer staff to Camp Pendleton for questioning.

Unsurprisingly, the volunteers —two women and a man —weren’t particularly excited about being detained.

They asserted ignorance, saying they had no ties to ANTIFA and that the donor had left the cartons at the facility three days earlier, insisting, too, they hadn’t yet inventoried the contents.

They opposed detainment, but the Guardsmen, who didn’t believe their story, subdued and zip-tied all three volunteers.

“We got the ANTIFA crap and we’re holding the potential domestic terrorists, at least until they can prove their innocence,” our source said.

“One thing’s clear: ANTIFA is all over the place, and now we’ll have to go to every damn food bank in California and see how widespread this is,” our source said.