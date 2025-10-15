By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 15, 2025

White Hats who believe in the motto “America First” are outraged at President Trump’s and Pete Hegseth’s decision to allow Qatar, a Muslim country President Trump in 2017 accused of funding global terrorism, permission to build an air force facility in, of all places, deep Red Idaho, Real Raw News learned.

After POTUS and Hegseth inked a deal with Qatar’s Prime Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Washington last week, the backlash on social media was swift and biting, a cacophonous roar of disapproval, even among ardent conservative commentators.

The notion of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood gaining a foothold on American soil so enraged Laura Loomer that she condemned the move and swore not to vote in the midterm election. Others echoed Loomer’s sentiment.

The overwhelming opposition to the deal didn’t escape the Pentagon’s attention, and Hegseth later clarified the agreement as a damage control measure to pacify festering MAGA rage on social media.

He claimed Qatar would not be building an air force base but rather an “air force facility” to host a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots. (How exactly is that not an air force base?)

Hegseth’s semantics, however, failed to assuage fears, as social media is still rife with angst and anger.

Unlike influencers and commentators, active-duty officers don’t have the luxury of publicly criticizing executive decisions they disagree with, and the general population might interpret their silence as tacit approval of the president’s every decision.

But that’s not the case.

Over the last week, RRN has spoken with six reasonably high-ranking Army and Marine Corps officers, including an Idahoan, to assess the military’s thoughts about the US hosting invasive Muslims.

They all requested anonymity for fear of reprisal. Some had incredibly blunt opinions.

“Terrible, terrible deal for President Trump and America. Muslims are already entrenched in our society, and new Mosques are popping up every day. I hope, I pray, Trump didn’t do this because they gave him an airplane. We’re talking about jihadists. What if one of their pilots gets it in his head to fly an F-15 into a building? Remember Fort Hood?” one officer said.

In November 2009, a crazed Muslim and US Army psychiatrist, Nadal Hassam, carried out a mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, killing 13 people—including an unborn child—and wounding 30 others.

He had shouted “Allahu Akbar!” as he opened fire with an M-16.

“That’s what we’re dealing with,” the same officer said. “All Muslims are intemperate, radicalized. I don’t trust them, don’t believe them. They’re just waiting to stab us in the back.”

A second source spoke less harshly but still had undeniable trepidations about the administration inviting potentially evil terrorists onto US soil.

“It’s a national security issue, so why risk it? In my opinion, it doesn’t matter if the Pentagon supervises because we’re literally talking about a couple thousand Qataris—pilots and support staff—having free-range access to our hardware only miles from God-loving Americans. It’s a recipe for disaster. We fought for President Trump after Biden stole the election. But this isn’t what we fought for. We fought to drain the swamp and make America great again not to make Qatar great in America,” the source said.

Of the six officers we spoke to, five expressed revulsions at the thought of rolling out the red carpet for the Qataris.

The lone dissenter said, “Look, we, the United States, have a fucking huge base, Al Udeid Air Base, in Qatar, with 11,000 men there. We’ve had a defense cooperation pact with Qatar since Desert Storm—they built the place for us to the tune of a billion bucks, so we can’t fault them for wanting a quid pro quo, they gave us something and they want something in return, fair is fair, and that’s what this is. It doesn’t bug me a bit; President Trump will make sure they adhere to our rules.”

As the agreement seems etched in indelible ink, we hope that the source is correct and that the Pentagon has done its due diligence in vetting the leaders of a Muslim-majority country with proven ties to terrorism.