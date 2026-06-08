By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 8, 2026

White Hats last week obtained a partial list of registered voters in Los Angeles County and almost immediately noticed irregularities suggesting that someone—or many people—is guilty of massive fraud.

A source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News that the list “fell into White Hats’ hands” while the US military was conducting “big, beautiful drills” in SoCal last week. He would not explain how they got the rolls (by force?

Did they flip someone on the inside?) or say whether it was a digital file or a hard copy.

“What’s important is we have it, not how we got it,” our source said.

Their copy, however, is incomplete. It holds only 3.4 million names, whereas Los Angeles County, according to public records, has 5.8 million registered voters.

Despite the incompleteness, White Hats spotted fraudulent data as soon as they began scrutinizing the records, our source said.

For example, names of long-dead residents still appear on voter registration rolls.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 6, 2020, yet his name remains as a registered voter, and Friends actor Matthew Perry, who allegedly drowned in a hot tub after overdosing on Ketamine in 2023, is still listed as an active voter.

Even more alarming, legendary actors Rock Hudson and Yul Brener, both of whom died in 1985, have been voting from the grave.

Playing devil’s advocate, we asked our source whether White Hats considered the possibility, however remote, that living residents might share the decedents’ names and, coincidentally, also live in Los Angeles.

“Are you stupid? Yul Brener is a unique name. Either he’s alive and 105 years old, or we’re looking at fraud. Obviously, it’s fraud; don’t ask stupid questions like an MSNOW fake news reporter,” our source said.

The anomalies, he added, extended beyond dead celebrities.

“On our partial list, there are 250 ‘Jose Eduardo Lopezs’. Jose Lopez is a common Hispanic name, but when you add the middle name and then see 250 of them in LA, a county where anyone can register to vote with a library card, it doesn’t add up. If we had the full list, there’d probably be 1,000 Jose Eduardo Lopezs. Not a coincidence. It’s fraud.”

Again, we asked the source if White Hats could’ve been duped, if a malign actor could’ve nefariously placed a doctored voter roll under their noses to later embarrass them and the Trump administration.

“Don’t be stupid. You know we vet everything, including the veracity of these data. We report directly to POTUS, and he’ll get our report,” our source said.

“He’s already said he knows there’s cheating, and now we’ll hand him proof.”

The cheating remark references the Los Angeles mayoral primaries, whose contenders are Democrats Karen Bass and suspected illegal alien Nithya Raman, and Republican Spencer Pratt.

The county has been slow-rolling results. Before Friday, Bass led Pratt by only 350 votes, but on Saturday morning, at about 3:00 a.m., Raman mysteriously topped Pratt, effectively icing him out of a voting metric in which only the top two contenders advance to the general election in November.

“This certainly looks like more Deep State tricks. Afterhours ballot dumps,” our source said.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.