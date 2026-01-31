By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 1, 2026

White Hats are furious at the Trump administration for allowing the DOJ to arrest journalist Don Lemon instead of letting JAG, the Marines, or the Army Criminal Investigation Division effectuate the apprehension of a proven traitor who sympathizes with paid protesters and works for ANTIFA, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The FBI apprehended the CNN anchor-turned independent fake news journalist on Thursday morning in Los Angeles, as he was preparing to cover the Grammy Awards.

He spent a night in jail and was released on his own recognizance on Friday afternoon.

The DOJ has charged Lemon with civil rights crimes, namely conspiracy against the rights of religious freedom at a place of worship (U.S.C. § 241) and conspiracy to injure, intimidate, or interfere with religious freedom (FACE ACT; 18 U.S.C. § 248).

The charges come after Lemon and other insurrectionists stormed a Minneapolis church upon learning that a patriotic pastor also worked for ICE.

Last evening, the disgraced journalist published a video on his YouTube channel in which he proclaimed his innocence and said, “I look forward to my day in court,” seemingly confident that, if the charges aren’t dismissed, a jury of his peers will acquit him.

Federal criminal trials are typically held in the district where the alleged offense occurred (Minnesota), meaning Lemon will benefit from a sympathetic jury.

Some members of the White Hat coalition agree and feel that President Trump’s recent overdependence on an underperforming DOJ has effectively nerfed the military’s ability to purge enemy combatants like Lemon.

“We wanted to take a good, hard look at Lemon in 2021 over his COVID-19 vaccine propaganda. He encouraged millions to get multiple clot shots, and he damn sure contributed to vaccine injuries and deaths. As I understand things, someone at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago command center told General Berger (General Eric M. Smith’s predecessor) and Admiral Hannink (who helmed JAG until retiring in 2022) not to bother, ‘cause there were bigger fish to fry. Many of us felt there was a good case against Lemon—aiding and abetting the enemy, treason, etc.,” our source said.

“Lately, President Trump seems enamored with Bondi, and I’m not trying to throw shade at her, but before his reelection, he had us out there arresting, convicting, and executing 50, 100, 300 Deep Staters a year. Now it’s stand back and standby, like we’re the Proud Boys or something. I’ve heard some in the administration, and I’m not gonna throw out names, love the feds but hate the military. But we can make suggestions, POTUS makes decisions,” he went on.

“We were ready swarm into Minneapolis and Maine. We even know the names of still living Deep Staters who loaded the Epstein deck with President Trump’s name. We were told the DOJ will handle it. If I were a betting man, I’d bet Lemon will be found not guilty, something that wouldn’t happen at GITMO. If we had the same authority we had from 2020-2024, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey would be in Camp Delta cells right now,” he said in closing.

