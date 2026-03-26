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Dimitar
6h

Another nail in the coffin of fading hope that the White Hats Military would liberate us TIs from the Deep State's 24/7 torture to death with DEWs.

https://substack.com/@dimitar586400

https://substack.com/home/post/p-183984440 Journal of Daily Torture

https://substack.com/home/post/p-182827933 Affidavit of Electronic Torture

https://safechat.com/u/dimitar.835

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