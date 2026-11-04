By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 4, 2026

White Hats are scrambling to uncover the identities of disloyal, treasonous Pentagon officials plotting the downfall of embattled War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Real Raw News has learned.

According to our source and legacy media, an unknown number of disgruntled employees—military and civilian — have been working behind the scenes to stage a soft coup.

Their goal: embroil Hegseth in so much controversy that it harms Trump’s presidency and forces POTUS to demand his resignation.

This issue came to light after the New York Times and the Washington Post published articles claiming that senior civilian overseers and tenured admirals and generals had contacted the papers’ journalists, telling them they had been compiling and secretly storing emails, memos, and meeting notes on Hegseth’s “illegal activities” for 22 months.

Purportedly, House and Senate oversight committees will receive the “Hegseth dossiers” if Democrats sweep the midterms tomorrow.

Hegseth is no stranger to controversy. On January 24, 2025, Hegseth skated into position by the skin of his teeth; JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote secured his nomination.

Allegations of alcoholism, misogyny, and glaring racism have dogged him since Day One. The liberal media have accused him of committing myriad war crimes and atrocities—ordering the bombing of fishing boats in the Caribbean and a girls’ school in Iran, as well as illegally kidnapping the lawfully elected leader of a foreign country, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela.

The International Criminal Court at The Hague has reportedly named Hegseth a “war criminal” and will unveil formal charges at the Royal Christmas Fair on December 23.

In normal times, an internal coup at the US military’s main command center would be unfathomable.

But we’re living in preternatural times, and Hegseth had already purged the Pentagon of innumerable personnel whose loyalty he deemed unsatisfactory.

The MSM would have people believe that an irrational, mercurial, capricious, drunken Hegseth fired career civil servants and flag officers based on rumor or innuendo, or an X post, but, our sources say, terminations took place only after suspected Deep Staters failed or refused to take polygraph exams, or were caught lying during face-to-face interviews.

“War Secretary Hegseth fires swamp creatures, not patriots,” a White Hat source said.

Nonetheless, it’s abundantly evident that some Biden and Obama loyalists have thus far evaded Hegseth’s Deep State dragnet.

“Sixty-five percent of Pentagon employees got polygraphed so far. So, these Hegseth haters—two possibilities, right? They’ve either taken and beat the lie detector tests or, somehow, they’ve stayed under the radar. But now that we know they’re still out there, we must find and arrest them before they can spread more lies,” our source said.

He added that Deep State malefactors at the Pentagon are doing everything in their power to sow chaos and manufacture a rift between President Trump and Hegseth.

“The bastards and their media allies are trying to impugn War Secretary Hegseth’s impeccable character and leadership abilities,” our source said.

“As you know, as things stand now, President Trump and Hegseth trust one another implicitly. The criminals, they’re sneaky fucks, masters of subterfuge. That’s why President Trump and Hegseth asked General Smith to uncover who they are. Leakers—hang them, in my humble opinion.”

Asked why POTUS, Hegseth, and White Hats care about fake news, he answered, “Because lies germinate. And we’re not talking about some random blogger, no offense, but men and women who’ve sworn an oath to the Constitution and, you know, are in violation of that oath. That’s treason, cut and dry.”

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