By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 16, 2026

Alligator Alcatraz is empty, but not for long.

The Department of Homeland Security and the private contractors who operated the swampland internment camp have vacated the premises and shipped their population of illegal aliens to other Florida ICE detention centers and to deportation facilities in Texas.

As reported previously, after the DHS and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced in May that Alligator Alcatraz would be shutting down due to burdensome costs and public outrage over alleged mistreatment of illegal detainees, White Hats set their eyes on the prize, as they needed an interim prison to house GITMO Deep State detainees while Camp Delta undergoes overdue security upgrades.

Marine Corps generals Eric M. Smith and David Bligh had asked President Trump for control of Alligator Alcatraz, promising White Hats would fund it using seized Deep State assets.

President Trump approved the plan last week, GITMO sources told Real Raw News, despite pushback from chiefs of staff Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller, who often bump heads but, in this case, unsuccessfully tried to convince President Trump to reject the generals’ proposal.

The reason is unclear, for neither has had any influence over White Hat operations.

Per our sources, the US Army Corps of Engineers will help build inescapable cages, electric fences with inward-facing barbed wire.

If a detainee somehow scales the inner fence without shredding himself to pieces or getting zapped to death, he’ll land in a moat teeming with hungry alligators.

If he survives that obstacle unmaimed with legs still attached to his torso, he’ll bump into the outer fence and likely fall down dead as bullets burst his melon.

By then, he’d have tripped any number of motion sensors and been spotted by roving patrols or watchtower guards.

In addition to the Army Corps of Engineers, private construction firms will supply material goods and labor. White Hats have already solicited bids from several reputable contractors, our source said.

“Ideally, we’d like to break ground in September and start receiving Deep Staters by October,” said our source.

His incredulously optimistic timeline seems implausible, and we asked him how White Hats could rebuild and populate a detention center so quickly when it takes the Department of War six months to agree on the value of a hammer or toilet seat.

“We’re on the fringes of their jurisdiction, and we work more efficiently,” he answered.

He admitted that logistical exigencies demand completion as soon as feasibly possible.

“We need Alligator Alcatraz up and running ASAP. I won’t get into all the reasons right now, but Camp Delta has…inadequacies that must be remedied before we face an uprising. We can’t fix the occupied cells. Alligator Alcatraz will give us the place we need to put these bastards short-term, and eventually, it’ll be a long-term camp for all the fucking corrupt federal judges out there,” our source said.

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