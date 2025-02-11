By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 11, 2025

President Trump’s opening moves in his 5D chess match against the Deep State have put evildoers on the defensive, but it remains to be seen if POTUS has the resilience and support to finally hobble or end a federal agency that for 40 years has run roughshod over the citizenry.

Indeed, he and the White Hats (with Red Hat help, too) have chipped away at FEMA’s perceived cloak of invincibility the last five years, arresting and executing past and present leadership and fighting their minions at countless disaster zones, not to mention seizing FEMA’s not-so-secret fortified stronghold deep beneath Mount Weather.

Despite their efforts, FEMA has endured, its Stasi-style forces running rampant and engaging in illicit activities from burglarizing storm victims to trafficking American children.

Who steers the rudderless agency seems to have no bearing on the agency’s immorality.

Republican and Democrat directors alike have either ignored or accelerated the corruption.

President Trump’s Brock Long, executed in July 2023, did everything in his power to humiliate his boss, and acting director Pete Gaynor, while never charged with a crime, turned a blind eye as FEMA agents ransacked homes in the aftermath of the 2019 Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Pedophile Joe Biden’s now-dead Deanne Criswell was the worst of the worst; this website has countless articles detailing her dirty deeds.

White Hats today are still uncovering her criminality.

At the start of the Plandemic, Criswell ordered six million plastic coffins and liners from China and, months later, $3 million of guillotine blades from a Peruvian metalworks manufacturer.

Can the tide be turned?

Now, a guy named Cameron Hamilton serves as acting director of FEMA.

He is a former Navy SEAL and was an emergency management specialist at the Department of State in 2020.

He was highly critical of FEMA’s response to Hurricane Helene during the fake Biden regime. Although we’d never heard his name before President Trump put him in charge.

White Hats we’ve spoken with have said Cameron is honorable, reliable, and aligned with the MAGA mission. But does he, or will his successor, have the strength of character and resolve to correct decades of the agency’s wrongdoings?

If we sound skeptical, it’s because we are, but our skepticism is rooted in precedent.

Yet signs of change are emerging.

DHS Secretary Kristy Noem said yesterday,

“We must get rid of FEMA the way it exists today,” in response to learning the agency had just spent $53 million to house illegal aliens in New York City hotels.

A White Hat source told Real Raw News he’s confident Noem’s proclamation holds a shrouded meaning.

“Stopping this spendthrift is damn sure important, but Secretary Noem—what a woman—now knows what FEMA’s been doing, and she wants to help stop it. She’s probably constrained to what she can say publicly; not everything can be said out loud right now. But people who know, know how to read between the lines. Never believe the lie FEMA is broke; it has billions of dollars of black project dollars stashed in offshore accounts. Noem, President Trump, Hamilton—they can’t access those funds, but other evil bastards who’ve been there a long time can and will. You know what? April, tornado season, is right around the corner, and we’ll see right then and there if there’s any behavioral changes,” our source said.

He added that White Hats pray that FEMA can be remolded and redeemed, for they have grown weary of chasing it from one disaster to the next hurricane after hurricane, tornado after tornado, and fire after fire.

“They and their globalist partners want to see everything burn so they can rebuild the nation into 15-minute smart cities where the government monitors everything a person does. Sure, we’re tired, but we’re still in the fight, and we’re sincerely hoping the new administration has its heart in the fight, too,” he said in closing.